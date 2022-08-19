Hawkeyes expect Lachey to be 'big contributor'

IOWA CITY — When Luke Lachey arrived at the University of Iowa a little more than two years ago, teammates referred to him as “Baby Luke.”

He was around 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds.

“He was super long and almost like a baby deer,” quarterback Spencer Petras recalled.

But after adding more than 40 pounds to his frame since joining the Hawkeyes, "Baby" is no longer attached to the tight end from Columbus, Ohio.

“He’s just Luke,” Petras said.

And the Hawkeyes believe Lachey can have a significant role in their offense this fall teaming with all-Big Ten tight end Sam LaPorta.

Lachey hauled in eight receptions for 133 yards last year as a redshirt freshman, with half of those catches coming in the final three games against Nebraska, Michigan and Kentucky. He had a 22-yard catch-and-run early in the Big Ten championship game versus the Wolverines.

“The game has slowed down,” he said. “I saw a huge difference from the first week against Indiana and the last game against Kentucky. I’ve just progressed since then."

He's also grown into his body, which includes wearing size 16 shoes.

"I'm not tripping over myself as much," he said.

Just four years ago, Iowa leaned heavily on two tight ends with first-round NFL draft picks Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. It resulted in seven games where Iowa tallied 30 points or more.

For an offense which struggled moving the chains last year, ranking 110th nationally in third down conversion percentage, 121st in total offense and 122nd in red zone offense, a two-headed attack at tight end might be Iowa’s best course of operation especially with minimal experience at receiver.

The Hawkeyes are confident Lachey is ready for an increased work load.

“The mental part has always been really good and his work habit is awesome, but his body had not caught up to his size last year,” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “He’s had a real solid 12-month block of fundamental work and he’s really taken off in the run game.

“He still has got a long way to go, but we expect him to be a big contributor.”

Iowa has the possibility of having a third tight end factor into its plans with 6-5 and 264-pound graduate transfer Steve Stilianos.

More multiple tight end formations creates more blocking up front and allows for some unpredictability with the play-calling.

"It adds a lot of flexibility, especially when you have versatile guys like Sam and Luke," Petras said. "You can be more multiple.

"When defenses see two tight ends in the huddle and a big personnel group, you can do a lot offensively. It is a great opportunity for our football team."

Lachey was a three-sport standout in high school. There are YouTube videos of him dunking a basketball in transition during his career at Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio. He was a high school state track and field medalist in the long jump and 1,600 relay.

His father, Jim, was an All-American offensive lineman for Ohio State and played 10 seasons in the NFL. Lachey had more than 25 offers out of high school, but the hometown Buckeyes weren’t one of them.

“We knew he was going to be a developmental guy coming out of high school,” Ferentz said. “He was not pushing a lot of weight in the weight room, but it was apparent from the moment we laid eyes on him and got to know him, what kind of guy he was and the type of person who could be very successful in our program and in our building.”

Lachey and LaPorta have developed a tight bond off the field. LaPorta, the team's leading receiver a year ago, calls himself "Big Bro" around Lachey because he's five months older. Lachey is two inches taller.

"He's really stepped up in the run game," LaPorta said. "He's got all the physical attributes."

After two seasons, Lachey has a deeper knowledge of the playbook.

"Being able to have three years now to learn it, it is nice to go into a season with full confidence," Lachey said. "I have full confidence now to show my abilities and help out the team."

With LaPorta expected to draw plenty of defensive attention, it could leave some openings and possibly lead to a breakout season for Lachey.

Lachey is ready for the opportunity.

"He's playing really well, he's physical and knows how to run really good routes," Petras said. "For him to be able to learn the intricacies from a guy like Sam is big. I'm excited to see what he can do."