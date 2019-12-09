Hawkeyes face a strong-armed freshman in bowl

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

They will be part of the test that awaits an Iowa defense that has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season.

“We know that our coaches will do a good job of putting together a plan for us,’’ Iowa safety Geno Stone said. “Coach (Phil) Parker and the staff, they’ll put us in a position to have success if we do our job. Week in and week out, they do that.’’

Stone welcomes the challenge the Trojans will present.

“We don’t know a lot about them right now, but I’m sure they’re like any other USC team. They’ll be good,’’ Stone said. “We’ve got a couple of weeks here to learn about them and figure things out. We’ll be ready by game day.’’

The Hawkeye defense ranks 10th nationally against the pass, allowing 184.2 yards per game, numbers that have helped Iowa limit opponents to 13.2 points per game.

USC coach Clay Helton labeled the pairings for the Dec. 27 bowl game “a terrific match-up between teams that finished very strong down the stretch.’’

Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator and secondary coach, said he had not seen much of USC this season.