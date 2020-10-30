Hawkeyes feel urgency at unique Kinnick opener

Hawkeye players will enter the field at 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium in their traditional swarm, greeted by a collection of just over 900 cutouts, photographic likenesses of fans who purchased them to both show support for the team and help raise funds for the UI Dance Marathon.

There will be no band, no cheerleaders and no mascots.

One Iowa tradition will continue. At the end of the first quarter, players and coaches from both teams will participate in the Kinnick Wave, recognizing patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital that sits across the street from the stadium.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to do that,’’ Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade said. “We play for those kids and the ‘Wave,’ it’s a big thing.’’

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is among those looking forward to that.

“It’s a great tradition and we’re looking forward to being able to show our support for the families and children at the children’s hospital and all of the work being done everywhere by healthcare workers,’’ Fitzgerald said.

Still, the former Wildcats player who last week won his 100th game as Northwestern’s coach, acknowledged that this trip to Kinnick Stadium will be different.