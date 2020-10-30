Hawkeyes feel urgency at unique Kinnick opener

While the stands at Kinnick Stadium will mostly be empty for the University of Iowa football team’s home opener on Saturday, the Hawkeyes concern themselves with more pressing matters than the lack of a crowd.
They don’t want the win column to remain empty at the onset of a shortened Big Ten Conference season.
Iowa will look to avoid its first 0-2 start to the season since 2000 when it faces Northwestern in a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday.
“We need to bring our ‘A’ game. That sense of urgency has been there from the beginning and any Big Ten game is an important game with the way our standings work,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said, referencing the eight-game regular-season schedule. “We need to play our best.’’
That didn’t happen in last weekend’s 24-20 season-opening loss at Purdue.
A double-digit penalty total and two costly fumbles inside the Boilermakers’ 30-yard line left Iowa with an 0-1 start and plenty of work to do this week.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes must show significant improvement against the Wildcats, who arrive at Iowa looking to build on the momentum from a season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland.
“If we’re going to be successful, that’s paramount,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to do that. There’s not much wiggle room, it’s eight scheduled games plus one, so every game is really critical.’’
Iowa players realize that.
Offensive tackle Coy Cronk said getting better each day has been a focus of the team since its delayed fall camp began.
“We’re sort of up against the clock,’’ Cronk said. “Each day, each week is important. We have to take a step forward each day and keep getting better each week. That’s the challenge now.’’
And in a shortened season that has already seen Big Ten games canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, there is a simple appreciation for just being able to compete.
“We’re certainly looking forward to being back at Kinnick, first time in almost a year,’’ Ferentz said. “It won’t be the same obviously, just like being on the road was a little bit different, but that might even be a bigger thing at home when you expect the home crowd to be part of the action. We’ll have to get used to that.’’
Hawkeye players got a taste of what to expect at Kinnick Stadium in last week’s season opener at Purdue.
No tailgating will be allowed in university-owned parking lots around the stadium and like at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, the crowd will be limited to around 1,000, all guests of players and coaches who will be scattered around the stands with social distancing guidelines in place.
Hawkeye players will enter the field at 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium in their traditional swarm, greeted by a collection of just over 900 cutouts, photographic likenesses of fans who purchased them to both show support for the team and help raise funds for the UI Dance Marathon.
There will be no band, no cheerleaders and no mascots.
One Iowa tradition will continue. At the end of the first quarter, players and coaches from both teams will participate in the Kinnick Wave, recognizing patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital that sits across the street from the stadium.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to do that,’’ Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade said. “We play for those kids and the ‘Wave,’ it’s a big thing.’’
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is among those looking forward to that.
“It’s a great tradition and we’re looking forward to being able to show our support for the families and children at the children’s hospital and all of the work being done everywhere by healthcare workers,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Still, the former Wildcats player who last week won his 100th game as Northwestern’s coach, acknowledged that this trip to Kinnick Stadium will be different.
“It’s always seemed to me every year I’ve been to Iowa City that the people there really like me,’’ Fitzgerald said, referencing the tight quarters on the sidelines that typically provide ample opportunity for fans to share their thoughts with visiting players and coaches.
“They’re a big element when you play at Kinnick. We’ll miss them. Mostly, we’re just thankful for the opportunity to play.’’
