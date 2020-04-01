Hawkeyes' Ferentz: Football can wait

“I think anything is possible right now. I think all of us need to realize that. Selfishly, and I mean everyone involved in our football program, we all want to go back to work tomorrow. We miss this. It’s what we do. … We all miss this, but the bigger picture is what does it mean if we’re not back?’’ Ferentz said.

“That’s not good. What’s it mean if we’re not able to return to some semblance of normality with our daily lives three months from now? That means we’ve got bigger problems than missing football or this or that. That’s the bottom line.’’

Iowa coaches reached out to players on the spring roster last week.

The first priority was to make certain that they were in a safe place, preferably at home with family members.

The second objective was to make certain they were all ready for the start of online classes this week and were reminded of the importance of finishing the semester strong from an academic standpoint.

Finally, players were encouraged to find ways to stay in shape and maintain good nutritional and sleep habits.

Ferentz indicated that Iowa is not among college football programs using video conferences to attempt to hold regular position group or team meetings to teach football this spring.