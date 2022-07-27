Hawkeyes' Ferentz sees offensive opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS – Kirk Ferentz has seen the numbers.

The Iowa football coach also sees opportunity.

Ferentz watched the Hawkeyes win the Big Ten West Division title and work their way to a 10-4 record last season despite ranking 121st in nation in total offense, 102nd in rushing offense and 109th in the passing offense.

Defense and special teams helped Iowa overcome offensive shortcomings a year ago and a week before the Hawkeyes open preseason camp, Ferentz believes his team is positioned to develop a more productive offense during the upcoming season.

He said Tuesday at the Big Ten kickoff that he believes Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both have the ability to give Iowa successful play at quarterback this fall.

“I think we have two pretty good quarterbacks,’’ Ferentz said at Lucas Oil Stadium. “And selfishly, I look at it, there’s some teams in our conference or in college football that struggled when their number one guys went out. We kept winning. We found a way to get back on our feet and win those last four games.’’

Referencing the victories Iowa had in its final three regular-season games with Padilla under center after Petras was injured, that track record is why Ferentz views Iowa’s offense through a different lens than others.

“I think it’s a healthy situation to have two guys that have led us to victory and two guys that have played well,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras continues to fill the top spot on the depth chart as Iowa opens fall camp, but competition between the two most veteran quarterbacks on the Hawkeye roster will be ongoing.

“Somebody has to go in with the ones and right now that would be Spencer,’’ Ferentz said. “But, I consider it an open competition.’’

Production during the weeks leading up to the Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. season opener against South Dakota State will ultimately determine how that all plays out.

Ferentz understands the need for improvement as well if the Hawkeyes hope to maximize their potential offensively.

“Consistency is going to be the biggest part,’’ he said.

During the spring, Ferentz talked about a need for Iowa’s offense to make the makeable plays.

It’s something Hawkeye players can expect to hear a lot about in upcoming weeks and is something Ferentz said stood out as he reviewed game tape from last season.

“I just watch the plays on film and I see a lot of makeable plays. If we can’t make some of the plays that we missed last year, then we’re not going to be very good,’’ Ferentz said.

“I’ll tell you right now that is going to be part of my message during camp, but I think there are a lot of makeable plays out there.’’

Tight end Sam LaPorta sees the same when he reviews tape.

“Myself included,’’ LaPorta said. “I dropped some balls I shouldn’t have dropped. I missed some blocks I should have made. Those are the type of things coach is talking about. There are makeable plays that we are not making. That’s on all of us.’’

Ferentz agrees, suggesting as well that fixing Iowa’s offensive issues will be more of a collaborative effort than resting on the arms and decision making of the Hawkeye quarterbacks.

He pointed out that beyond Rimington Trophy-winning center Tyler Linderbaum, the Hawkeye offensive line was generally young last season after Kyler Schott and Cody Ince suffered early injuries.

He pointed out that the Hawkeyes lacked experience at receiver.

All, including the play at quarterback, contributed to the inconsistencies.

“I think it was a combination of things,’’ Ferentz said. “But, I’m really optimistic because I also saw the growth we made last year.’’

Iowa’s line played its best football at the end of the season and true freshmen receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce displayed growth from start to finish.

That, combined with the performance of running backs Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams in the Citrus Bowl, give Ferentz confidence about the potential within Iowa’s offense.

“But, that’s if we make the plays that we leave out there. That’s what we’ve got to quit doing,’’ he said. “Execution is a big part of football. It goes a little deeper than that. It’s guys being able to handle things a little better. That’s the hill we’ve got to climb.’’

LaPorta sees that already taking place.

He believes Iowa made improvement during its 15 spring practices.

“Some of it is just cleaning up small minor things, but they do matter,’’ LaPorta said. “Understanding that and then doing something about it, those are the first steps.’’