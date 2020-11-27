Hawkeyes find their game, handle Huskers again

"I was on the other side of the field, couldn’t really celebrate it, but watching it all go down, that was a beautiful sight," Hankins said.

Before winning its fourth straight game, Iowa (4-2) found itself without a halftime lead for the first time in six games this season after Martinez scored on a 1-yard sneak with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Cornhuskers (1-4) overcame a third-and-23 situation on the 11-play drive to erase the 13-6 advantage Duncan had given the Hawkeyes with his second field goal of the game, hitting from 33 yards with 3:48 to go in the half.

Duncan had hit from 32 yards on a game-opening drive which sent Iowa on its way to a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

A 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones set Iowa up for its lone touchdown of the opening half, a 6-yard pass from Petras to Tyrone Tracy with 1:09 to play in the first.

Nebraska answered early in the second with a 31-yard field goal by Connor Culp, then made Petras pay for an interception on the ensuing series.

Making the 29th start of his career, Dicaprio Bottle recorded the first interception when he grabbed an ill-advised throw by Petras as he scrambled on a third-and-11 situation from the Iowa 29-yard line with 11:44 to go in the half.