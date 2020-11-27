Hawkeyes find their game, handle Huskers again

IOWA CITY — Three minutes into the third quarter Friday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa’s football team was struggling with a bit of an identity crisis.
"The only thing holding us back was ourselves," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "We needed to get a good drive going, run the ball well, play our game."
The Hawkeyes regrouped and recovered, using a revitalized rushing attack, a stronger defensive effort and an edge on special teams to overcome a seven-point deficit and claim a 26-20 victory over Nebraska.
The victory was the sixth straight for Iowa in the Heroes Game series between the border rivals, and at the end of the day, the Hawkeyes retained possession of the trophy by playing to their traditional strengths and outscoring the Cornhuskers 13-0 over the final 27 minutes.
"We had to step it up. They came out, took a lead and then, it was on us. We couldn’t let them score any more points," cornerback Matt Hankins said. "It was on us to play Iowa football."
The Hawkeyes did just that, answering a 12-yard touchdown run which gave the Cornhuskers their only lead of the game with a 14-play, 66-yard drive that was vintage Iowa.
After being held to 35 rushing yards on 17 carries in a first half that ended in a 13-13 draw, the Hawkeyes ran the ball 11 times on their first series of the second half and Goodson gained 35 of his game-high 111 yards during the series.
The Hawkeyes took some chances during the drive, including Spencer Petras hitting Sam LaPorta for a 5-yard gain on a fourth-and-2 snap from the Nebraska 16-yard line to keep things moving.
"There’s a lot of analytics out there, but a lot of times, it’s just a feel at the time," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "If the guys are moving the ball, there’s a little more confidence."
Three plays later, Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard carry as Iowa tied the game at 20-20.
Daviyon Nixon stopped the next Nebraska drive with one of his three tackles for a loss, forcing a punt that set up a drive which led to the third of Keith Duncan’s four field goals.
His kick from 48 yards on the first snap of the fourth quarter pushed Iowa in front for good at 23-20.
"When we forced that punt, you could feel the energy shift," Hankins said. "We just kept it going."
Duncan hit again from 37 with 8:21 to go on a drive extended when Terry Roberts recovered a fumble on a punt return by Cam Britt-Taylor.
After matching a career best he had equaled on three other occasions, Duncan had a chance for a fifth field goal to put the game out of reach but rattled a 51-yard try off the crossbar with 2:02 to play.
Iowa, however, denied the Cornhuskers' final chance when Chauncey Golston forced an Adrian Martinez fumble on a sack from the Iowa 39-yard and Zach VanValkenburg wrapped his arms around the loose ball with 1:18 remaining.
"I was on the other side of the field, couldn’t really celebrate it, but watching it all go down, that was a beautiful sight," Hankins said.
Before winning its fourth straight game, Iowa (4-2) found itself without a halftime lead for the first time in six games this season after Martinez scored on a 1-yard sneak with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Cornhuskers (1-4) overcame a third-and-23 situation on the 11-play drive to erase the 13-6 advantage Duncan had given the Hawkeyes with his second field goal of the game, hitting from 33 yards with 3:48 to go in the half.
Duncan had hit from 32 yards on a game-opening drive which sent Iowa on its way to a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
A 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones set Iowa up for its lone touchdown of the opening half, a 6-yard pass from Petras to Tyrone Tracy with 1:09 to play in the first.
Nebraska answered early in the second with a 31-yard field goal by Connor Culp, then made Petras pay for an interception on the ensuing series.
Making the 29th start of his career, Dicaprio Bottle recorded the first interception when he grabbed an ill-advised throw by Petras as he scrambled on a third-and-11 situation from the Iowa 29-yard line with 11:44 to go in the half.
"Obviously, I can’t do that, can’t force the ball like that," Petras said. "My No. 1 job is to the take care of the football and I didn’t get that done."
Six plays later, Culp positioned the Cornhuskers to tie the game late in the half when he converted a 39-yard field goal.
"It wasn’t a good first half for us," Iowa offensive tackle Jack Plumb said. "They gave us some weird fronts. We adjusted at the half, then played our game. We like pounding the ball. We got back to doing that."
