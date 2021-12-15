Hawkeyes finish recruiting race strong, add five

A willingness to run the entire race benefitted the Iowa football program Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes added five players to their 2022 recruiting class on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, collecting signatures from 17 players who will join Iowa next season.
A couple didn’t choose until Wednesday, a couple flipped earlier commitments made to other programs and others kept recent choices under wraps until it was time to sign.
“We always remind our coaches that recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, encouraging patience in the process and belief in the players the Hawkeyes are working to add to the roster.
Iowa added five defenders Wednesday to the collection of players who previously announced intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes.
Defensive end Brian Allen, a one-time Illinois commit, is a Woodstock Ill., native who spent the past year at the St. Thomas More Prep School in Connecticut.
Linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix, an Inwood, Iowa, native who played for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, chose Iowa over scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State.
The other three are among four defensive backs in this year’s class.
Koen Entringer of Ypsilanti, Mich., concentrated on soccer before opting for football two years ago and ultimately picked Iowa over Wisconsin and Boston College.
Once a Central Michigan commitment, Olando Trader of Jackson, Mich., had offers from Nebraska and Vanderbilt before selecting the Hawkeyes.
T.J. Hall is from Fresno, Calif., not typically Iowa recruiting territory, but his father Terrence Hall was an all-conference player at Western Illinois and his coach with the Leathernecks, Don Patterson, is a former Iowa offensive coordinator who currently assists Iowa with its analytics.
Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes credited the work of Hawkeye coaches over the past couple of weeks for growing a recruiting class that began with Aaron Graves, a defensive lineman from Dayton, Iowa, committing to play for Iowa on June 25, 2019.
Replacing a small senior class, the Hawkeyes’ 2022 recruiting class was never going to be among the largest in Ferentz’s 23 seasons but progress was slow.
Maneuvering around COVID-19 recruiting restrictions that prevented prospects from visiting campus until June and denied coaches the chance to visit prospects, Iowa had verbal commitments from six players at the end of June.
“I think our staff did a good job just being patient, seeing some guys in their senior film from high school, sticking with guys who were here in June that did not commit to us at that time,’’ Barnes said.
“Ultimately, I can’t say enough about what our staff did just to finish. We’re very pleased with how things turned out today, the guys we were able to add into this class.’’
The Hawkeyes welcomed more players than normal to campus during the season and that positioned Iowa to surge as signing day neared.
Five-star defensive back Xavier Nawnkpa of Southeast Polk, who joined Graves, Van Kekeris and offensive lineman Kale Krogh of Huxley, Iowa, as Iowa’s instate scholarship signings, was among recruits who attended the Iowa-Penn State game.
His decision also helped recruit some of the players who this week picked the Hawkeyes.
“We can be the best recruiters in the country but dudes want to play with dudes,’’ Barnes said. “When you have a guy like (Nawnkpa) who has the reputation he has and the pull he has, you can’t replace that. There’s no doubt he had a part in helping us close out this class.’’
Ferentz said it isn’t uncommon for current players and committed recruits to help Iowa build its recruiting classes.
“Our players are the ones who sell the university,’’ Ferentz said. “They sell the program. So, I think Xavier’s already helped do that with some of the current class that we signed and he’ll continue to do that in the future. That’s super. I’m excited about that.’’
Ferentz said Iowa remained true to its principles as it worked to assemble this year’s recruiting class.
“We just try to be as thorough as we can with the evaluation, try to take our time and not make rash decisions,’’ Ferentz said. “If we’re not sure, we try not to make a decision that is a four-year commitment. We just try to be prudent, smart and run the entire race with prospects.’’
Barnes said at least three players who signed letters of intent Wednesday — Allen, Nwankpa and defensive lineman Caden Crawford — are expected to enroll at Iowa in January.
Kicker Drew Stevens, a committed walk-on from North Augusta, S.C., where he earned all-state honors, is scheduled to arrive for the spring semester as well.
Stevens is among nine walk-ons Iowa announced Wednesday, a group that includes defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman of Davenport North.
While the majority of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 recruiting class is complete, Barnes said Iowa continues to look at high school talent and at players listed in the NCAA transfer portal in advance of the traditional February signing date.