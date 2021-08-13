Hawkeyes' first break is a tough one

IOWA CITY — When Kyler Schott returns to the football field, he expects to have to fight to get his old job back.
The Iowa offensive guard wouldn’t have it any other way.
"That’s the way it should be. Somebody should want it so bad that I’m going to have fight to get it back," Schott said Friday, leaning on a set of crutches as the Hawkeye with the second-most starting experience on the offensive line discussed the bizarre situation that will force him to miss the initial part of the season.
Schott suffered a broken foot in a fall that happened as he was baling hay on his family’s farm near Coggon, Iowa, just prior to the start of fall camp.
The senior, whose eight career starts are topped only by the 21 made by All-American center Tyler Linderbaum, detailed what happened.
Schott was on top of a stack of hay bales and jumped from the top.
"I didn’t land correctly, knew right away that something was wrong," Schott said.
Calls to coach Kirk Ferentz and head football athletic trainer Kammy Powell followed, something that stung almost as much as the injury itself.
"I had to nerve up to make that call," Schott said. "Just because of the way it happened. I wasn’t here when it happened. I was back home. It was just a weird situation."
Ferentz conceded at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day that at the very least it was unusual.
"I think he’s the first guy, at least in my 23 years here, that I can remember who got injured baling hay," Ferentz said. "He jumped off a bale, landed on his foot funny and injured it. He’s going to miss some playing time early this season."
Schott, who had broken a bone in his other foot two years ago, said he knew at the time of the farming accident that he had broken a bone again.
"I knew right away," Schott said.
Schott isn’t certain how long he we will be out.
His goal is to return for the Hawkeyes’ second game of the season, a Sept. 11 date at Iowa State.
Ferentz said he is uncertain when Schott will be cleared to return.
"I can’t tell you when, if it’ll be the second week, third week or fourth week, but we do expect him back during the first portion of the season," Ferentz said.
Despite a desire to get his senior season started, Schott understands that his return will come whenever his foot has healed to the point where he can play effectively.
"I have to be smart about it," Schott said. "I’m not going to rush it. When they tell me I can go, I’ll go."
Until then, he will do everything he can to prepare teammates to compete.
Schott remains a regular at practice, doing what he can from the sidelines to help teammates compete for starting roles and playing time on one of the younger segments of the Hawkeye team.
Ferentz said beyond Linderbaum, it is much too early to determine who will fill starting assignments and who will end up as reserves on the Hawkeye offensive line.
As Iowa prepares for a public scrimmage at noon today at Kinnick Stadium, Justin Britt is getting first-team reps at the right guard position Schott had been playing.
"I hope he goes in and plays great," Schott said. "I want him to and I expect to have to battle to get my spot back."
Ferentz said the early-camp situation is a reminder for the entire team about how they need to be ready to step up as needed.
"I tell our team all the time that this could happen at any time," Ferentz said. "It could be a Friday before a game. You just never know, so people have to be ready."
Schott’s situation adds to the number of questions on Iowa’s offensive line the Hawkeyes will work to resolve during fall camp as they work toward a Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.
"Both of our lines right now, we have some really good players up front on both sides, but we also have a bunch of guys that haven’t played much," Ferentz said.
Britt, preparing for his sophomore season, fits that description.
"He’s missed a lot of time, significant time, during the course of his career with injuries," Ferentz said. "It’s tough to get better when you’re not out working, but the good news now is that he has gotten a lot of quality work in these last seven, eight days. Every snap is so valuable for him."
Britt is similar to a number of candidates for roles on the Hawkeye front lines.
Ferentz pointed to two open offensive tackle positions as an example.
Junior Jack Plumb, sophomore Nick DeJong, redshirt freshman Mason Richman and true freshman Connor Colby are in a rotation of players working to earn opportunities on the edge of the Hawkeye offensive line.
"Those guys are all young guys that haven’t played much, and every snap for them is important," Ferentz said. "I don’t want to use the word unsettled, but we really don’t have any idea yet there. I couldn’t tell you who is going to be starting when we get the season going. Right now, it’s wide open."
Ferentz sees the same scenario playing out on the defensive front where he views the lone returning starter, end Zach VanValkenburg, as the only player with a strong hold on a starting spot.