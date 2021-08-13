Hawkeyes' first break is a tough one

Ferentz conceded at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day that at the very least it was unusual.

"I think he’s the first guy, at least in my 23 years here, that I can remember who got injured baling hay," Ferentz said. "He jumped off a bale, landed on his foot funny and injured it. He’s going to miss some playing time early this season."

Schott, who had broken a bone in his other foot two years ago, said he knew at the time of the farming accident that he had broken a bone again.

"I knew right away," Schott said.

Schott isn’t certain how long he we will be out.

His goal is to return for the Hawkeyes’ second game of the season, a Sept. 11 date at Iowa State.

Ferentz said he is uncertain when Schott will be cleared to return.

"I can’t tell you when, if it’ll be the second week, third week or fourth week, but we do expect him back during the first portion of the season," Ferentz said.

Despite a desire to get his senior season started, Schott understands that his return will come whenever his foot has healed to the point where he can play effectively.