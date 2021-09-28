Hawkeyes flip tight end recruit

Iowa’s latest football commitment followed a familiar path to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 recruiting class.
He initially committed to a Mid-American Conference program.
Cael Vanderbush, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound tight end from Plainfield, Ind., made a verbal commitment to play for Western Michigan shortly after he was offered a scholarship there in July but announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday night.
“Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. Go Hawks,’’ Vanderbush wrote on Twitter after becoming the 10th player to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in December.
Vanderbush re-opened his recruitment earlier this month and an in addition to offers from Western Michigan and Air Force, he was offered by Utah one week before Iowa offered him a scholarship last weekend.
The offer came after Vanderbush and his family visited the Iowa campus and attended the Hawkeyes’ game against Colorado State.
He followed a path that several standout Hawkeyes have followed in previous years, making an early commitment to a Mid-American Conference program before eventually signing with Iowa.
From Jovon Johnson to Geno Stone, the Hawkeyes have benefited over time from players who change their minds during the recruiting process.
“That’s how fine of a line it is in recruiting. What you can’t measure a lot of times are intangibles with players. Jovon is a good example, maybe a half-step slow, but he played pretty good for us for four years,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this month when asked about the Hawkeyes’ history of landing players once committed to Mid-American Conference programs.
“To me, it’s recruiting. I coached at Maine three years. A Division I school offered one of our guys after they committed. Big fish, little fish, that’s just how it works.’’
Vanderbush is the second tight end in Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class, which gained a commitment from Addison Ostrenga of Sun Prairie, Wis., on July 16.
The son of former Michigan State quarterback and baseball player Randy Vanderbush is in the midst of a productive senior season for Plainfield, catching 24 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns through six games for a 3-3 team.
Vanderbush has been competing at the varsity level for Plainfield since his freshman year, when he started as a safety.
He was named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association to its junior all-state team following the 2020 season when he caught 44 passes for 743 yards and six touchdowns in addition to rushing for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Vanderbush received similar honors in basketball.