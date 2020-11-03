Hawkeyes focus on the future, not 0-2 start

“It was all about trying to get better this week, see what we can do this week and play our best this week,’’ Ferentz said. “That team bought into that philosophy. They kept pushing and we came out of it, got a big victory, and then another one. Had a disappointing loss (at Illinois) but they bounced back from that.’’

Ferentz said that is the message he is trying to get across to an Iowa team that finds itself in an unusual position two weeks into an eight-game regular season.

“There’s a lot of football in front of us, and a lot of season in front of us,’’ he said. “What we need to do is grow and find a way to push this thing over the top.’’

He said Iowa’s opponent this week, Michigan State, even provides an example of that as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.

The Spartans turned the ball over seven times in their season-opening 38-27 loss to Rutgers, but played turnover-free football last weekend in a 27-24 road victory over Michigan.

“They did a great job of pushing things over the top week one to week two,’’ Ferentz said.

In watching his team practice Monday, Ferentz believes Iowa is capable of doing the same.

“I have no reason to think that they are not just going to keep pushing forward,’’ he said. “I think we have good players. I think we have good people. Haven’t seen anything to the contrary, and obviously coaches have little things they look at all the time and watch. I’m seeing a lot more good than negatives.’’

