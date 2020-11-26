Hawkeyes' formula against Huskers starts up front

There has been no need to reinvent the wheel.
Iowa’s run of five straight victories in its Heroes Game series with Nebraska has been all about the run.
Annually since the Hawkeyes finished off a perfect run through the Big Ten in 2015, an ability to overwhelm the Cornhuskers at the point of attack has been a difference maker in the Black Friday match-up.
“There’s no secret,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said.
Iowa, which hosts Nebraska at noon on Friday at Kinnick Stadium, has piled up an average of 244 rushing yards per game against the Cornhuskers during the Hawkeyes’ ongoing run of success.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has gained on average just 123.6 yards on the ground against Iowa during that timeframe.
“They’re a tough team, a physical team and they don’t really make mistakes,’’ Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Farniok said. “They play on you making mistakes. They’re a team that has great discipline and to beat them, you also have to have great discipline.’’
Iowa’s defense has feasted behind the line of scrimmage so far this season, ranking second in the Big Ten with an average of 3.2 sacks and seven tackles for a loss per game.
That has helped the Hawkeyes limit opponents to an average of 102.6 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve been able the last few games to come out and play the kind of defense we expect to play,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “We’ve been playing team defense, staying gap solid, and things have been working for us.’’
Golston said the challenge extends to this week.
Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing at 198.8 yards per game.
Quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez lead Nebraska’s run game as it prepares for an Iowa defense which has held its last three opponents to an average of 88.7 yards per game on the ground.
“We have to keep getting better. We’ve played decent defense, but we still have a long way to go,’’ Golston said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said that mindset has helped Iowa’s football team progress, first overcoming its 0-2 start and now showing steady growth from one game to the next.
In a rivalry where Iowa has needed field goals in the final seconds to win in the past two years — Miguel Recinos from 41 yards in 2018 and Keith Duncan from 48 last season — Ferentz views improvement as a necessity this week.
“There’s no boxes checked right now on our side. We’re going to have to come out and try to play better than we have the last couple weeks,’’ Ferentz said. “The score was good last week, but there were a lot of things we left the door open on. Have to get that taken care of.’’
Nebraska finds itself in the same situation, working to move beyond last week’s 41-23 loss to Illinois.
“We’ve got more talent in this program than we’ve had the last two years,’’ Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said, saying he believes what his team lacks is experience.
“Defensively, it wasn’t what we wanted (against Illinois), but our defense has been running and hitting better. The progress is evident inside these walls, but it’s got to show up on the field.’’
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander believes that begins with finding ways to get off the field on third down.
The Cornhuskers have been allowing opponents to convert on a Big Ten-worst 54% of their third-down plays.
“The third-and-threes or third-and-fours are tough on everybody. The playbook is wide open. They could run. They could pass,’’ Chinander said. “We need to get off the field, do a better job of rushing the passer and caging the quarterback.’’
Chinander believes that work starts up front.
“We have to do a better job at tackling off the line of scrimmage and not giving extra yards. Those hidden yards are back breakers, too,’’ he said.
Chinander, an offensive lineman at Iowa from 1998-2002, said solving that issue will only help the Cornhuskers attempt to compete against the Hawkeyes.
“If you can’t get ready for this one, then you probably don’t need to be playing college football because this is a game that everybody is ready for,’’ Chinanader said. “Everybody wants to win this game and wants to leave it all on the field.’’
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum expects Iowa to be ready in a growing rivalry that has seen the Hawkeyes win six of the nine games since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.
“We want to get this ground game going,’’ Linderbaum. “It’s a trophy game, so it’s always big. I know the Iowa fans and Nebraska fans get into it and they haven’t beat us in a while so we’re going to have to be ready. We know they’re going to give us their best shot.’’
