Hawkeyes' formula against Huskers starts up front

“We’ve been able the last few games to come out and play the kind of defense we expect to play,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “We’ve been playing team defense, staying gap solid, and things have been working for us.’’

Golston said the challenge extends to this week.

Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing at 198.8 yards per game.

Quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez lead Nebraska’s run game as it prepares for an Iowa defense which has held its last three opponents to an average of 88.7 yards per game on the ground.

“We have to keep getting better. We’ve played decent defense, but we still have a long way to go,’’ Golston said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said that mindset has helped Iowa’s football team progress, first overcoming its 0-2 start and now showing steady growth from one game to the next.

In a rivalry where Iowa has needed field goals in the final seconds to win in the past two years — Miguel Recinos from 41 yards in 2018 and Keith Duncan from 48 last season — Ferentz views improvement as a necessity this week.