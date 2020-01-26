Hawkeyes gain commitment from instate lineman

Iowa continues to build its 2021 football recruiting class where everything seems to start for the Hawkeyes – up front and close to home.
Jeff Bowie, a defensive end from West Branch became the fourth lineman and fifth in-state prospect to commit to an Iowa recruiting class which now numbers seven players, announcing his decision on Twitter.
“I am extremely excited to announce that I am staying home and I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa,’’ Bowie wrote. “I would like to thank all of my coaches, family and teammates for helping me get to this point. Go Hawks.’’
A 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior at West Branch, Bowie played on both the offensive and defensive lines for a Bears team which built a 10-1 record last fall.
He recorded 45.5 tackles, including 15 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Bowie was also credited with seven additional assists on tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Bowie was offered a scholarship by Iowa last June after attending a team camp in Iowa City.
He ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over a collection of offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
Named a Class 1A first-team all-state selection as a defensive lineman in November by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Bowie is ranked as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports.
Both Rivals and 247Sports also rank him among the top-10 prospects in Iowa in the Class of 2021.
He is part of a recruiting class which also includes Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle and offensive linemen Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in northwest Illinois and Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Iowa has also verbal commitments from linebackers Jaden Harrell of Urbandale, Iowa, and Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, as well as athlete Zach Twedt of Roland-Story High School in Iowa.