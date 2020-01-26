Hawkeyes gain commitment from instate lineman

Iowa continues to build its 2021 football recruiting class where everything seems to start for the Hawkeyes – up front and close to home.

Jeff Bowie, a defensive end from West Branch became the fourth lineman and fifth in-state prospect to commit to an Iowa recruiting class which now numbers seven players, announcing his decision on Twitter.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I am staying home and I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa,’’ Bowie wrote. “I would like to thank all of my coaches, family and teammates for helping me get to this point. Go Hawks.’’

A 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior at West Branch, Bowie played on both the offensive and defensive lines for a Bears team which built a 10-1 record last fall.

He recorded 45.5 tackles, including 15 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Bowie was also credited with seven additional assists on tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Bowie was offered a scholarship by Iowa last June after attending a team camp in Iowa City.

He ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over a collection of offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.