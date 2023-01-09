Hawkeyes' Gallery gets College Hall call

An Outland Trophy-winning lineman who helped lead the Iowa football program to some of its greatest success during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 24-year tenure is a hall of famer.

Former Hawkeye offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named Monday by the National Football Foundation as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class.

The 11th Iowa player to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Gallery lettered as an offensive tackle with the Hawkeyes from 2000-03, earning unanimous consensus all-American recognition as a senior in addition to winning the Outland Trophy, presented to the top offensive lineman in college football.

A first-team all-Big Ten selection who was named as the conference’s offensive lineman of the year as a senior in 2003, the Masonville, Iowa, native moved into the lineup for the final six games of his freshman season.

He went on to help the Hawkeyes to a 28-10 record during his final three seasons, part of a 2001 team which averaged 32.6 points per game on its way to an Alamo Bowl victory over Texas Tech.

Gallery anchored the offensive line on a 2002 team which shared the Big Ten championship with Ohio State with a perfect 8-0 league record and set a school record with 11 victories. That team, quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks, averaged 37.2 points.

As a senior, Gallery helped lead an Iowa team which finished ranked eighth nationally for a second straight season to 10 victories including to a 37-17 win over Florida in the Outback Bowl.

Named as the most valuable player on the 2003 Iowa team, Gallery was taken by Oakland Raiders with the second pick in the opening round of the 2004 NFL draft.

He went on to play eight seasons in NFL for Oakland and Seattle, starting 103 of the 104 games he played at the professional level.

Previously named to the Iowa Letterwinner’s Club Hall of Fame and the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium, Gallery is one of 18 players and four coaches selected to this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The group has just one other Big Ten player, Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent, as well as quarterbacks Michael Bishop of Kansas State and Tim Tebow of Florida, USC running back Reggie Bush and Notre Dame linebacker Michael Stonebreaker.

The entire Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at the National Football Foundation’s awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 and each member will be honored individually on their college campus during the fall.