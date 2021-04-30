Hawkeyes get comfortable being uncomfortable

“Within our program, you see a guard who has tackle potential or you see a guard that has center potential. That positional flexibility that you see on our offensive line, that is what we’re trying to create linebacker-wise,’’ Wallace said.

A practical application played out during a 2017 game at Northwestern when Josey Jewell had to leave the game with an injury, moving Ben Niemann into an inside linebacker spot he had not played before at Iowa.

Wallace said he didn’t want that scenario to play out in a game again, among the reasons Iowa linebackers are now being cross-trained to not only play their own natural position but to line up at the middle linebacker spot as well as the outside positions Iowa labels the will and leo spots.

Benson, Campbell and Jestin Jacobs have emerged at the top of the depth chart this spring, with Campbell filling the middle linebacker spot, Benson the will and Jacobs the leo.

The alignment can and will likely vary from game to game and within games based on what the Hawkeyes expect on the other side of the ball.