Hawkeyes get offensive, handle Northwestern

IOWA CITY — For at least one afternoon, it all came together for the Iowa football team.

Offense. Defense. Special teams.

Spencer Petras orchestrated an offense which scored on seven of its eight possessions, the Hawkeyes sacked Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times and freshman Drew Stevens counted Iowa’s longest field goal since 2015 among four successful attempts in Iowa’s 33-13 victory at Kinnick Stadium.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Hawkeyes and pushed Iowa back to the .500 mark eight games into its schedule.

Coming off a struggle-filled performance a week earlier at Ohio State, the Hawkeyes rushed for a season-high 173 yards to help balance an offense which accumulated 393 yards.

“I was running off the field with a smile on my face after a lot of drives," Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta said. "We were having fun. It felt like being a kid again, running around, playing backyard football. Obviously, much more on the line than backyard football but a lot of fun."

One of eight Hawkeyes to catch passes thrown by Petras as part of a 21-of-30 effort for 220 yards, LaPorta felt the offensive performance was exactly what Iowa had been working toward.

“I feel like it started with running the ball effectively," LaPorta said.

Iowa set that tone early, with Arland Bruce gaining eight yards on a sweep to open the game and Kaleb Johnson running for 18 of his game-high 88 yards on the second snap of the day.

“That is how we are built, to be balanced like that," Petras said. “It makes life a lot easier in the pass game when we can run the ball like we did. It was a step forward."

Petras credited the work of an offensive line for helping the Hawkeyes recover from a 44-point loss a week earlier at Ohio State.

“We’ve been talking all year, but especially after last week, that you can’t get down too long," Petras said. “You have to keep working and push it through and that’s what we did. We pushed it through. That doesn’t mean a thing for next week, but today we played well enough to win."

That is what mattered the most to the Hawkeyes.

“We didn’t do anything differently this week," Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said. "We didn’t put any pixie dust on ourselves. We did the same things, worked hard, played a complete game in all three phases, played complementary football.

"If we can do that, we are going to get outcomes like this."

The Hawkeye defense did its thing, limiting the Wildcats to 18 rushing yards and 177 total yards and seven players each contributed one sack to the winning effort.

“One thing never changes in football, losing stinks, and winning is really good thing," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Our guys needed to experience that."

The Hawkeyes scored on each of their four first-half possessions to open a 20-0 lead at the break.

Iowa ran for 112 yards and Petras — remaining a starter after competing with back-up Alex Padilla in practice last week — completed 14-of-18 passes for 140 yards in the game’s first two quarters as the Hawkeyes blended the run and the pass effectively against the Wildcats.

“We certainly blocked better, more productivity both run and pass. We gave Spencer some protection where he could set his feet a little bit and work through his progression," Ferentz said, explaining the start.

Iowa ended a touchdown drought that extended into its 30th drive and 13th quarter when Petras scored on a 1-yard carry with 31 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The score, the first offensive touchdown scored by Iowa since Luke Lachey caught a touchdown pass with :08 to play in an Oct. 1 game against Michigan, capped a 13-play, 59-yard drive and extended a lead the Hawkeyes took on the game’s opening possession.

Iowa moved the ball to the Northwestern 9-yard line before Gavin Williams was dropped for a two-yard loss on third down, forcing the Hawkeyes to settle for 29-yard field goal by Stevens with just under five minutes into the first quarter.

The Hawkeyes moved inside the Wildcats’ 10 on their two possessions in the second quarter as well, settling for a 24-yard field goal by Stevens after a third-down pass by Petras from the 6 slipped through the hands of Diante Vines in the back of the end zone.

A 10-yard sack by Logan Lee and a 33-yard punt gave Iowa the ball back at midfield with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in the half.

Petras completed all four passes he attempted on the ensuing drive, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Lachey with :22 remaining in the half.

The Wildcats’ Sullivan completed 23-of-30 passes, including touchdown passes to Duke Ogles and Raymond Niro III in the second half.

The scoring pass to Ogles, a 1-yard toss on a fourth-down play, came with 6:17 to go in the third quarter and pulled Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) within 20-7.

Stevens answered for the Hawkeyes with the third of his four field goals.

The freshman drilled a career-long 54-yard field goal with 1:20 to go in the third quarter and added one from 25 yards just under five minutes into the fourth as Iowa (4-4, 2-3) extended a lead which reached 33-7 when Bruce scored on a 23-yard carry with 5:13 left in the game.

“It was good to see what happened today, everyone getting involved," Petras said. “That’s how we want to play. Everyone brought it and played their best. That’s the goal every week now, the standard as been set."