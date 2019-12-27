Hawkeyes get offensive, rout USC in Holiday Bowl

Fink led USC to just one first down in its next three possessions as the Trojans fumbled the ball away twice, positioning Iowa to extend its lead in the fourth quarter.

Geno Stone forced and Michael Ojemudia recovered the first and Kristian Welch recovered the second at the USC six-yard line with 13:46 minutes remaining in the game.

Three plays later, Stanley hit Brandon Smith with a six-yard touchdown pass which gave pushed the Iowa lead to 42-24, a margin which grew when NIemann intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a score with 1:43 to play.

“Great way to finish it,’’ said Stanley, who completed 18-of-27 passes for 213 yards. “The defensive guys have done so much for us all season.’’

Smith-Marsette’s second touchdown of the game came after the Hawkeyes and Trojans exchanged touchdowns on the first four possessions.

His second kickoff return for a touchdown in as many games came after USC had just tied game at 14-14 on Slovis’ second touchdown pass of the game, a 16-yard throw to Vavae Malepeai with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Slovis connected on a 7-of-8 passes during the drive which answered a 15-play, 72-yard march by Iowa that took 8:09 off the clock.