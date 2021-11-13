Hawkeyes golden again against Gophers

Iowa put itself in a position to control things with a pair big pass plays for scores that allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome a 13-10 halftime deficit.

Padilla, who completed 11-of-24 passes threw for 72 of his 206 passing yards on a one-play drive in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

He dropped back and found Charlie Jones open for a 72-yard touchdown strike over the middle to give Iowa a 17-13 lead with 11 minutes, 54 seconds to go in the third quarter.

"That call was a great play for us, the perfect time for us," Jones said. "We knew the defender was going to be playing outside of me. Alex threw a great ball, right where I could get it and had a lot of space."

Minnesota settled for Matthew Trickett’s third field goal of the game when its next drive stalled and the Hawkeyes’ 17-16 lead carried into the fourth quarter when Lee rejected a 53-yard field goal attempt.

"We knew what the trajectory of the ball would be and we knew we had a chance to get to it," Lee said, crediting special teams coordinator LeVar Woods for making the right call at the right time to get the block.

"The ball was right where we expected it to be. All I had to do was get to the ball."