Hawkeyes golden again against Gophers

IOWA CITY — Iowa beat more than Minnesota on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes also beat the clock, maximizing a limited number of opportunities to hold off Minnesota 27-22 and hold onto Floyd of Rosedale for a seventh straight year.
The Golden Gophers had the football for just over 40 minutes and ran 34 more plays than the 49 that 19th-ranked Iowa was able to run at Kinnick Stadium.
"We knew this was a game where we might have limited possessions, limited opportunities, so we had to take some shots when they were there and make them count," Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla said.
In his first start in place of injured Spencer Petras, the sophomore threw touchdown passes of 72 and 27 yards in the second half to complement the difference-making work of the Hawkeye special teams and defense in the final quarter.
A blocked field goal attempt by Logan Lee on the first snap of the fourth quarter, a pass broken up by Dane Belton on a two-point conversion attempt and sacks deep in Minnesota territory by Zach VanValkenburg and Joe Evans on the Golden Gophers’ final two possessions proved to be defining.
"We had to make some plays," VanValkenburg said. "We knew we were going to have to and getting that stop on the two-point try, that was huge. It changed things and impacted the rest of the game."
Iowa put itself in a position to control things with a pair big pass plays for scores that allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome a 13-10 halftime deficit.
Padilla, who completed 11-of-24 passes threw for 72 of his 206 passing yards on a one-play drive in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
He dropped back and found Charlie Jones open for a 72-yard touchdown strike over the middle to give Iowa a 17-13 lead with 11 minutes, 54 seconds to go in the third quarter.
"That call was a great play for us, the perfect time for us," Jones said. "We knew the defender was going to be playing outside of me. Alex threw a great ball, right where I could get it and had a lot of space."
Minnesota settled for Matthew Trickett’s third field goal of the game when its next drive stalled and the Hawkeyes’ 17-16 lead carried into the fourth quarter when Lee rejected a 53-yard field goal attempt.
"We knew what the trajectory of the ball would be and we knew we had a chance to get to it," Lee said, crediting special teams coordinator LeVar Woods for making the right call at the right time to get the block.
"The ball was right where we expected it to be. All I had to do was get to the ball."
Gaining possession at midfield, Iowa answered quickly again with Padilla hitting Keagan Johnson with a screen pass and then watching him break tackle attempts by Coney Durr and Thomas Rush before a 27-yard sprint into the end zone.
"The things Keagan does with the ball in his hands is special," Padilla said.
The teams traded punts before Chris Autman-Bell scored on a 68-yard pass from Tanner Morgan with 5:28 remaining.
Minnesota went for a pair, but Morgan’s pass was broken up by Belton and Iowa clung to a 24-22 lead.
A sack by VanValkenburg backed the Gophers up to their 3-yard line on the next possession and Evans ended the game with one final sack as time ran out.
"We showed a lot of grit and resilience," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I felt like our defense got stronger as the game went along against a team that’s really big, physical and veteran. I’m proud of our guys. I thought they really responded."
Gaining 139 of its 189 rushing yards in the first half, Minnesota took a 13-10 lead into the locker room at halftime, turning the only turnover in the first half into points.
Trickett’s second field goal of the game, from 31 yards as time expired in the second quarter, came after the Golden Gophers’ Justin Walley forced and then recovered a Nico Ragaini fumble with 4:17 remaining in the half.
Iowa and Minnesota had traded points prior to Ragaini’s drop following a 13-yard gain, exchanging field goals in the first quarter and touchdowns in the second.
Caleb Shudak ended the Hawkeyes’ first possession of the game with a 50-yard field goal, giving Iowa a 3-0 advantage that stuck until Trickett hit from 20 yards with 2:07 remaining in the opening quarter.
Padilla moved the chains on a pair of third-down snaps to keep Iowa’s first touchdown drive alive.
After hitting Sam LaPorta for a 17-yard gain on a third-and-12 play to move the ball into Minnesota territory, Padilla hit a diving Jones with a 34-yard strike that moved the ball to the Golden Gophers’ 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Padilla scored on a 1-yard sneak to give Iowa a 10-3 lead with 13:32 to go in the half.
Minnesota tied the game for a second time just over eight minutes later when wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer faked a handoff on a fourth-and-2 play and hit wide open Ko Kieft over the middle for a 37-yard touchdown.
"We got off to a slow start on defense in the first half," said linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with 17 tackles. "Turning that around, it all started with fundamentals, each guy starting with himself and getting back to doing what needed to be done."