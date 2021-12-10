Hawkeyes' Goodson declares for NFL draft

Tyler Goodson has carried a football at Iowa for the last time.
The junior running back announced Friday he has declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft and will not participate in the Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky on New Year’s Day.
Iowa’s rushing leader in each of the past three seasons completes his college career 10th on the Hawkeyes’ all-time rushing list, accumulating 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Coming to Iowa was one of the best decisions of my life and I have enjoyed every moment as a Hawkeye," Goodson said in a statement on social media announcing his decision.
“Thank you to the entire coaching staff for the guidance during my time at Iowa. You guys have pushed me to my limits and I am grateful for everything you have done for me.’’
Goodson went on to thank his current and former teammates for the memories they shared on and off the field, saying that he would forever cherish their time together.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound native of Suwanee, Ga., reached his decision to declare for the draft after becoming the first Hawkeye to run for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Akrum Wadley ran for 1,109 yards in 2017.
Goodson ran for a team-leading 1,151 yards and six touchdowns on 256 carries during Iowa’s 10-3 season.
Until redshirt freshman Gavin Williams led the Hawkeyes with 56 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan, Goodson had led Iowa in rushing in 15 consecutive games — the longest streak by a Hawkeye since current running backs coach Ladell Betts led Iowa’s ground game in 37 straight games from 1998-2001.
Goodson is also the Hawkeyes’ second-leading receiver this season with 31 receptions for 247 yards and one score.
“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.’’
Goodson said his decision provides him with an opportunity to pursue his childhood dream, adding that forgoing participation in the bowl game will allow him to begin preparations to make that happen.
“Similar to a lot of kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,’’ Goodson said.
“I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye nation proud at the next level.’’
With Goodson's decision, Iowa will have Williams, senior Ivory Kelly-Martin and Leshon Williams available as it begins bowl preparations with weekend workouts prior to the start of finals week.