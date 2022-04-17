Hawkeyes' Goodson offers NFL teams 'complete back'

IOWA CITY – Tyler Goodson hopes his pitch to NFL teams catches some traction.

When talking with NFL teams in preparation for next week’s draft, the Iowa running back sells himself as more than a player who can run with the football in his hands.

“I’m a complete back,’’ Goodson said. “I can play every down, especially coming out of the backfield and being able to catch the ball. That’s really been my pitch. It’s as simple as that.’’

The Hawkeyes leading rusher in each of the past three seasons believes his skill set is designed for today’s professional game.

“It just seems like running backs last longer in the league if they can catch the ball,’’ Goodson said following Iowa’s recent pro day. “I do pride myself on catching the ball, so I think it’ll be a good factor for me on the next level.’’

Goodson is hoping to become the first Hawkeye running back to be selected in the NFL draft since Shonn Greene was taken in the third round by the New York Jets in 2009.

He believes he made a smart decision in opting to forgo his final year of eligibility and feels like he is ready to compete at the next level.

“I think for me it’s just about going in there and trying to prove myself to the world,’’ Goodson said. “Knowing that I am one of the few running backs in this program to have a chance to make it happen is definitely motivation.’’

Goodson said the core of his motivation is his family.

“Going in there and being able to take care of myself and take care of my family, that is really why I play this game. They’re my rock,’’ Goodson said. “I love this game with a passion. There isn’t anything else I would do. I just love to play football. That’s what motivates me.’’

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound back proved his abilities as a ball carrier during his time in an Iowa uniform.

The Suwanee, Ga., native became the first true freshman to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing when he gained 638 yards on 134 carries in 2019.

He earned first-team all-Big Ten honors in the shortened 2020 season, gaining a team-leading762 yards on 143 carries as a sophomore.

Last season, he became the first Hawkeye since Akrum Wadley in 2017 to gain over 1,000 yards on the ground in a season while rushing for 1,151 yards on 256 attempts.

He was also second on the team in receptions last fall, catching 31 passes for 247 yards before declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft following Iowa’s appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Goodson opted not to participate in the Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl game, declaring for the draft in mid-December.

He called that “a business decision,’’ something that was in his best interest once he reached a decision that this was the time for him to take that next step in his career.

“I wanted to play with my guys. I battled with them for three years. Those guys, I love them and I’ll go to war for them anytime,’’ Goodson said. “It was just a business decision to me, whether I wanted to take the risk out there to get hurt and then not be able to participate in the Combine or maybe even here at pro day.’’

Goodson said his decision to leave college early had little to do with the short shelf life that most running backs have in the NFL.

“That wasn’t a factor at all. It was just all about what I felt I needed to do. I felt like I had accomplished everything I could, or most everything I could do, here,’’ Goodson said.

“I did the best I can to put myself in this position, so I don’t think about the amount of years going into the league or how much contact I’ve taken. It was just all a personal decision.’’

Goodson turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds at the NFL Combine in early March, the seventh-best time among running backs at the event and a situation that leaves him feeling good about where he sits heading into the draft.

His hope going into Indianapolis was to put his quickness on display.

“My main goal there was to open a lot of eyes and just go out there and run as fast as I can and I did that,’’ Goodson said. “I totally believed in myself and I had confidence in myself knowing that I was going to run fast.’’

He understands that NFL teams want to see that breakaway speed potential, but Goodson also believes that there is more to being a successful back in the NFL than having a sprinter’s speed.

“The game of football is not just a straight line. It’s all about how fast you can move in tight spaces,’’ Goodson said. “It’s good to see that you have the breakaway speed, but then again you’re never just going to run in a straight line.’’

Goodson, projected as late-round draft possibility, has been talking with team that wants to speak with him and has been open to private workouts with any team that has wanted one this month.

He plans to train and watch the three-day draft which begins April 28 at his family’s home in Georgia.

“I’m anxious to see where the challenge will be,’’ Goodson said.

