Hawkeyes' Goodson takes steps toward a milestone

“We know they’re going to try to stop the run and it’s up to me to get every yard I can,’’ Goodson said. “Sometimes, you are in a position where you can get some decent yards. Sometimes when teams load eight guys in the box, it’s tough to get a couple, but you have to keep fighting.’’

Working behind a young line that has coped with injuries and inconsistencies, the current season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Goodson and the Iowa rushing attack.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the situation, particularly early-season injuries to veteran linemen Cody Ince and Kyler Schott, has created challenges for the Hawkeyes to develop desired consistency in the ground game.

“We’ve been playing catch-up pretty much all year, and we’re not out of the woods yet, but at least I think the arrow is starting to move the right way,’’ Ferentz said.

“I thought (Goodson’s) production Saturday was probably tied in with maybe the improvement we’re seeing with the guys up front.’’

The demeanor to deal with the good and the bad has kept Goodson moving forward.

Ferentz sees that regularly on the practice field and considers Goodson’s approach among the reasons Iowa is continuing to take steps forward as an offense.