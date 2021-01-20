Hawkeyes' Hankins will use additional season

Matt Hankins wants more.

With offseason work scheduled to begin next week, the Iowa cornerback announced on social media Wednesday he will return for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes next fall.

“Unfinished business. The return of 8,’’ Hankins wrote.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

His decision to use the additional year of eligibility all players were offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic means that all five starters in Iowa’s defensive backfield during the team’s shortened 6-2 season in 2020 will return to the Hawkeye secondary in 2021.

The senior from Lewisville, Texas, will join cornerback Riley Moss, safeties Kaevon Merriweather and Jack Koerner and Dane Belton at the hybrid cash position in returning to a secondary which helped Iowa finish second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency defense and third in the league in interceptions.

Hankins earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season, starting all eight games Iowa played.

He finished the year with 41 tackles and one interception and his five pass break-ups shared the team lead with Belton.

In his career, Hankins has made 28 starts for Iowa over the past four seasons.