A season off the field has given Jermari Harris a newfound appreciation for every drop of sweat he has produced while on the football field for Iowa.

After missing the entire 2022 season because of an injury, Harris has gone back to work this spring and as he works toward the Hawkeyes’ 10:45 a.m. public practice Saturday at Kinnick Stadium he is enjoying the opportunity.

“I can’t put into words how much I missed the game. You don’t realize how much you love something until it’s gone. At that point, it was gone and I didn’t know if it was ever coming back,’’ Harris said.

But, Harris discovered it has as Iowa has worked its way through its 15 spring practices.

“I’ve found out a lot about myself and my love for the game,’’ he said. “I’m still going out there and putting my body on the line for my brothers and to help see our team succeed.’’

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Chicago returned to the practice field this spring listed as the Hawkeyes’ starting right cornerback, moving into the lineup spot filled by all-American Riley Moss in Iowa’s talent-rich secondary.

Harris hoped to play a significant role in that group a year ago, building off of success he enjoyed over the final six games of the 2021 season when he took over a cornerback spot where Terry Roberts and Matt Hankins had started before being sidelined by injuries.

Stepping into a starting role then, Harris intercepted four passes, including one in the Big Ten Championship Game and another in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

Harris spent that offseason preparing for a greater opportunity that never happened last fall because of his own injury.

As frustrating as the situation was, he attempted to make the most of it.

“I tried to help the younger guys as much as I could,’’ Harris said.

He also tried to continue to learn himself.

“This last year has been very eye opening for me. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, even wins and losses and that there is stuff to learn from and that there are always ways to grow,’’ Harris said.

He believes the growth in this case came from both mental aspect and in his ability to lead.

“I felt that is where I grew the most, mentally, being off the field and trying to help the younger guys and listening to guys like Riley (Moss) and Kaevon (Merriweather), just soak it all in and try to be an off-the-field coach,’’ Harris said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has welcomed Harris’ return to a secondary where he will play opposite of Cooper DeJean.

“Jermari went through a tough circumstance medically, a tough injury, so disappointing to him,’’ Ferentz said. “He tried to come back but it became apparent when he did try to come back that it wasn’t going to be positive so he went ahead and had it addressed.’’

But he impressed Ferentz with how he continued to connect with his teammates as the Hawkeyes played their way through an 8-5 season.

“All the way through, he’s been invested, been a great teammate, totally involved,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s been helping lead. You talk about the leadership void, he’s going to be one of those guys. He is out in front, not that he will be. He already is totally invested.’’

Harris now looks forward to reaping rewards from that investment and if opponents attempt to throw his way and avoid DeJean, he’s ready.

“If they want to come in, bring it on. If they want to go at (DeJean), bring it on,’’ Harris said. “I’m not running from anybody.’’