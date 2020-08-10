You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeyes have 15 positive COVID tests

Hawkeyes logo

With a number of student-athletes beginning to return to campus as the start of the fall semester nears, a total of 15 positive COVID-19 tests among the 338 tests administered during the week of Aug. 3-9 were recorded by the Iowa athletics department.

As part of return-to-campus protocol which began on May 29, student-athletes, coaches and staff members are being tested.

With testing last week, a total of 941 tests have been administered with 47 positive tests recorded, a positivity rate of 4.99 percent.

Under Iowa's protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff, whenever a positive test is recorded, contact tracing begins to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletics constituencies.

The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

