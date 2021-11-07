Hawkeyes have a 'healthy situation' brewing at QB

He found a comfort zone in connecting with Johnson, who along with freshman Arland Bruce had shared plenty of time on the field together in the spring and during fall camp.

“Me and Arland, when we first got here we were taking second-team reps with Alex. We feel comfortable with Spencer, too, but we knew if Alex had to step in we already had that connection down,’’ Johnson said.

Padilla said Petras provided valuable input as well from the sideline.

“He really rallied around me. He was giving me a whole bunch of tips on what he was seeing,’’ Padilla said. “Great player. Great teammate. I’m with him more than anyone else. Big thanks to him.’’

Ferentz said following the game that just who will start under center for the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota will be determined in upcoming days.

A lot of it will have to do with Petras’ health and his ability to return to form on the practice field.

“I admire Spencer for giving it a try. He gave it his best,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll see where we are next week.’’

A review of tape from the Northwestern game will factor in as well.