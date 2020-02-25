Hawkeyes have plenty at stake at NFL Combine

From the top of the draft class to later-round hopefuls, NFL Draft analysts say Iowa’s participants in the NFL Combine have plenty to gain in Indianapolis beginning Wednesday.
The NFL’s annual pre-draft event begins Wednesday with interviews and bench-pressing work for quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers, with on-field drills beginning Thursday and running through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Hawkeye offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa are both currently projected by analysts Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN and Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network as first-round selections in the April draft.
Both draw rave reviews for their character and NFL teams will be eyeing their performance when they participate in a revamped set of Combine drills, Wirfs on Friday and Epenesa on Saturday.
Jeremiah lists Wirfs as one of the players at the Combine who has the most to gain with his work this week at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"I think he’s somebody who has a chance to be an all-pro guard," Jeremiah said during a teleconference last week. "I know he’s played tackle, played on the right and the left and he’s a good tackle. I think he can play tackle in the NFL, but I think he has a chance to be an elite guard."
Jeremiah believes the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs’ performance this week could determine where the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year lines up at the next level.
"If he goes out there and puts on an athletic show, which I’ve heard there’s a chance he does, he could kind of put to bed the talk and say, ‘Look, I am a tackle. I’m not sliding inside, that’s what I am.’ I think he has a chance to help himself there," Jeremiah said.
Kiper sees Epenesa in much the same situation, with teams trying to determine if the 6-6, 280-pound end has the skill set of a player who could shift to an interior position on a defensive line.
"They could move him inside, take him inside for situations and get him over the center and guard," Kiper said in a teleconference last week. "He gives you the potential for great versatility and he gives you great effort."
Kiper likes the potential sack production and mindset to whatever position he ultimately ends up at in the NFL.
"He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Rarely does (Iowa coach) Kirk Ferentz get those kind of players. He develops great players, but they don’t usually come in that way," Kiper said. "In Epenesa’s case, he came in with that high grade and continued to develop."
Wirfs and Epenesa are among five Hawkeyes participating in the NFL Combine.
Quarterback Nate Stanley will be on the field in Indianapolis on Thursday and defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone are among athletes who will run drills on Sunday.
Stone, like Wirfs and Epenesa, is among a group of 10 former Hawkeyes who have left the program early over the last three years.
The combined six that left in 2018 and 2019 all landed NFL roster spots that fall.
Wirfs is projected as a potential top-10 selection at this point while Epenesa is seen as more of an upper-mid opening round selection in this year’s draft.
"I think it’s going to be big to just see him and see him move around and test," Jeremiah said. "He’s a skilled, skilled rusher. … He’s not real explosive when you watch him coming off the edge, but he’s big and powerful. He has great hands and can flip his hips and finish. The guy has a high floor. You’re not going to miss on A.J. Epenesa."
Results this weekend, and during Iowa’s upcoming pro day and individual workouts, will determine the fate of other Combine participants.
That group includes Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel, who joined Ojemudia on the field at the Senior Bowl last month.
Kiper suggests that Stanley is another Hawkeye with plenty to gain this week, viewing him as a potential fifth-to-seventh round selection by the time the NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Las Vegas.
"He started out the year looking like he would be in the second- or third-round discussion, dropping back in the pocket, scanning the field and making accurate throws," Kiper said. "He was protected by a really good offensive line, but he does run hot and cold, and some of the head-scratching throws are still there."
Kiper views Stanley as a quarterback that a team could invest some time in to develop as a capable backup in the NFL.
"A starter? I wouldn’t go that far," Kiper said.