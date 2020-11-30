Hawkeyes have six positive tests

Iowa athletics reported six positive COVID-19 PCR results among 346 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members last week.

The 1.7-percent positivity rate is for tests conducted between Nov. 23-29 as part of return-to-campus protocol. Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported a 3.1-percent positivity rate from 10,556 tests that have been administered.

Iowa's test results do not include the overall results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing that the Big Ten requires for football, men's basketball an women's basketball players, coaches and staff members.

Any positive test identified through that process is then confirmed with a PCR test and that result is included in the weekly totals released by Iowa.

Following all positive test results, protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff includes contact tracing and requires isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

