Hawkeyes' Heflin keeps it real as draft nears

“I learned a lot about the game last year, the mental side of it, and getting a chance to compete against Big Ten competition week in and week out only helped me. I feel like the experience has prepared me to compete at the next level.’’

NFL scouts and coaches have told Heflin they like the way he plays the run and can see that he understands the game, displaying a high football IQ.

“They say they would like me to be more disruptive and they see the potential there, saying it is not a lack of power. They just want me to be more consistent with it and that’s something I’m ready to do.’’

Heflin has been working on that since the end of the season.

He joined the Hawkeyes’ Mekhi Sargent in participating in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 31, a chance to compete and be seen as he prepared for the game.

“It was a business trip,’’ Heflin said. “With COVID, there are limited chances to get out in front of people and that was one of them. It was a good experience and gave people a chance to see what I’m about.’’