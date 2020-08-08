Hawkeyes, Illini begin camps unlike any other

That kind of flexibility has become commonplace.

At Illinois, preseason camp has shifted from space at the campus recreation fields where the public was invited to attend to behind closed gates at Illinois’ football complex.

For Thursday’s first day of practices, Fighting Illini offensive players worked out on a grass practice field adjacent to Memorial Stadium while defensive players spent their practice time on turf inside the stadium.

As was the case at Iowa on Friday, face coverings were plentiful. Players wore masks as they worked out, coaches were masked up as well and shields were already in place on players’ helmets during the non-padded workouts.

"We want to play football this year, but we realize it’s bigger than just football what we’re dealing with," Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said during a video teleconference.

Smith said the new practice routine will become routine over time.

"A lot has changed. It’s a different world and we need to get used to it," Smith said. "Stadium’s not going to be filled to capacity this year, so for us, it’s all just another step along the way of this new normal. We will adjust."

Ferentz expects that as well.

"We are at a better place physically than I would have thought in May or June, but the guys are ready to get to work," he said. "They’ve handled everything that has come their way well so far."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.