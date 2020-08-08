Hawkeyes, Illini begin camps unlike any other

When fall camp opened Friday for the Iowa football team, Kirk Ferentz made only one guarantee to his players.
"Nothing we do over the next 30 days will be like we did last year or like it was 10 years ago," Ferentz said during an interview on the university’s athletics podcast.
Iowa learned Wednesday that the Big Ten was allowing preseason camps to begin as scheduled last week, on Thursday for Illinois and Ohio State teams that kickoff the season Sept. 3 and on Friday throughout the rest of the conference.
With the quick turnaround, the Hawkeyes’ traditional media day as camp opened was among the casualties, but Ferentz did discuss where his team is at as it begins preparations for its scheduled Sept. 5 opener at Kinnick Stadium against Maryland.
He also added that as he prepares for his 22nd season at Iowa, "There is really nothing to compare this to, what our players are going through right now."
That has been the case for months, starting with the cancellation of spring practices followed by a delay to the start of offseason work and then a slow, measured return to work during a summer that has been like no other.
Ferentz praised the way his players have handled it all, taking things in stride, but he said the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact how Iowa prepares.
"It’s a different world," Ferentz said.
Starting with Friday’s first day of camp and continuing through Tuesday, Ferentz said his team’s first five days of work is centered on determining just where players are at from a physical standpoint.
A lot of individual work is taking place with only limited small-group work planned.
Ferentz said no full-team work on the field is planned at any point through at least Tuesday.
He said team has been split into groups to ensure proper social distancing during the initial days of practice.
"We’re taking it slow and proceeding with caution, trying to be smart about it," Ferentz said.
Iowa players are getting their needed work in, but are doing it over a longer period of time and are working out essentially in shifts.
Ferentz said one benefit of Iowa’s football performance facility is that it does have room to accommodate the new procedures.
That includes space within the building to hold position group meetings while maintaining required social distancing.
There is not a room in the building large enough to hold a full-team meeting and meet distancing requirements, necessitating the continued use of Zoom electronic video meetings for all full team activities at this point.
That kind of flexibility has become commonplace.
At Illinois, preseason camp has shifted from space at the campus recreation fields where the public was invited to attend to behind closed gates at Illinois’ football complex.
For Thursday’s first day of practices, Fighting Illini offensive players worked out on a grass practice field adjacent to Memorial Stadium while defensive players spent their practice time on turf inside the stadium.
As was the case at Iowa on Friday, face coverings were plentiful. Players wore masks as they worked out, coaches were masked up as well and shields were already in place on players’ helmets during the non-padded workouts.
"We want to play football this year, but we realize it’s bigger than just football what we’re dealing with," Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said during a video teleconference.
Smith said the new practice routine will become routine over time.
"A lot has changed. It’s a different world and we need to get used to it," Smith said. "Stadium’s not going to be filled to capacity this year, so for us, it’s all just another step along the way of this new normal. We will adjust."
Ferentz expects that as well.
"We are at a better place physically than I would have thought in May or June, but the guys are ready to get to work," he said. "They’ve handled everything that has come their way well so far."
