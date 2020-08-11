Hawkeyes, Illini deal with loss of fall season

There wasn’t anything easy about looking into the eyes of Iowa football players and telling them that what they had been working toward since January wasn’t going to happen.
Coach Kirk Ferentz compared delivering the news Tuesday afternoon that the Big Ten had postponed the fall sports season to talking to his team following a heart-breaking, gut-wrenching loss.
"There’s nothing you can say to make them feel better," Ferentz said.
The somber team meeting followed months of preparation and left Hawkeyes using words like "heartbreaking" and "devastated" on social media to describe how they felt after preseason camp came to an end five days after it started.
"Since March, these guys did everything we’ve asked of them and they’ve done it through tough circumstances," Ferentz said. "They’ve really been unflappable this whole time."
Iowa president Bruce Herrald, who spoke to his peers in favor of retaining a fall season, expressed disappointment in the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The loss stands as yet another part of our daily lives ripped away from us collectively due to the pandemic," Herrald said in a statement.
He joined others, including Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman, in indicating that his immediate priority was supporting impacted student-athletes and their families as they deal with the situation.
"They have overcome a number of obstacle associated with this virus and handled the uncertainties with undeniable resolve," Barta said.
Whitman, a former Illinois football player, expressed similar sentiments.
"My heart hurts for our student-athletes and coaches," Whitman said. "Over these last months, countless people have worked tirelessly to give our teams the best chance to compete this fall. Our people have done everything we have asked of them, which makes today’s decision so disappointing."
Tuesday’s action extends beyond football.
The Big Ten is idling all of its fall sports teams.
The best that participants in men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball can hope for now is the same chance football players were given that the possibility of a spring season remains up for discussion if conditions surrounding the coronavirus improve.
It was a decision Ferentz had hoped would at worst be delayed.
He believed the flexibility built into the revised 10-game Big Ten schedule unveiled last week, something that could have pushed the start of the season to as late as the first week of October, provided the potential to maintain a fall season.
"The majority of our guys have all along wanted to play," Ferentz said, adding only a couple of Hawkeyes had approached him to discuss opting out of the season because of concerns about the virus.
"This is what they’ve been working for and they’ve demonstrated that more than talking about it, more than tweeting it and going on social media. They’ve been here day in and day out working in perilous circumstances."
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. was among Hawkeyes looking for answers Tuesday night.
"We are all confused and frustrated," he wrote on Twitter. "We would love some medical evidence."
Ultimately, the uncertainty of it all brought things to an early end.
Herrald said unknowns surrounding the impact of competition on a body which had contracted the coronavirus impacted the thinking of his peers across the Big Ten.
Illinois chancellor Robert Jones described the discussions in recent days as being "as frank and honest as they were difficult. We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring," adding that the health and safety of participants had to remain at the core of the decision-making process.
"There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today, and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago," Jones said.
Ferentz gets that, but that didn’t ease the difficulty of the decision he addressed Tuesday.
"We’ll all go through a period of just disappointment and hurt here for a while," Ferentz said. "It’s extremely frustrating. It’s tough news to hear. But I fully understand and appreciate the decision making. We have to move forward from this point."
The Hawkeyes will be given some space.
While other teams continued fall camp drills over the past few days — Michigan State players were pulled off the practice field Tuesday when the Big Ten announced its decision — the uncertainty of everything prompted Ferentz to cancel Iowa’s on-field work on Monday and Tuesday.
After meeting with his players Tuesday afternoon, Ferentz plans to give his team some time off until fall semester classes begin at Iowa during the week of Aug. 24.
"Our thoughts have been fully on this season, playing this fall, preparing for this fall," Ferentz said. "We’ll process this, we’ll figure out a smart way to go about it when our guys get back."
