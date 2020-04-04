Hawkeyes, Illini deal with recruiting challenges

Ferentz said staff members continue to meet and discuss recruiting on a regular basis, although those conversations are now being taking place as part of video conference calls.

That is happening at Illinois as well.

Smith said the time set aside for coaches to discuss recruits on a regular basis has not changed since the campus in Urbana-Champaign was shut down in mid-March.

"We connect on video or phone, but we still meet as we always do to discuss recruits. We still have a recruiting board that we work off of, all of those things have remained the same," Smith said. "It’s business as usual. We’re just doing things from different locations, from all of our homes, instead of being in the office."

Ferentz said Iowa staff members are adjusting to all of that as well.

"There is a lot of new technology that is being learned," he said.

Ferentz suspects that Hawkeye coaches may be without another thing that has been a productive recruiting tool for the Iowa program.

Most of Iowa’s summer camps for high school athletes happen in June, and while no decisions have been made at this point, Ferentz questions whether they will take place as scheduled.