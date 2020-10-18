Hawkeyes, Illini face two of Big Ten's elite

Iowa and Illinois will each see one of the Big Ten’s elite players in this week’s season-opening football games.

The Big Ten has announced its preseason football honors, recognizing a group of the top five players from each of the conference’s two divisions as the league prepares for a delayed start to the 2020 season.

Collectively, the 10 players chosen by a media panel include four returning all-Americans and eight players who have received all-Big Ten recognition at some point in their careers.

The Hawkeyes open play Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue where Iowa’s defensive challenge will include dealing with the Boilermakers’ Rondale Moore, one of two receivers to earn Big Ten preseason honors.

Moore earned all-Big Ten honors in 2018 after recording 114 receptions and ranking among the conference’s elite return men, but a hamstring injury limited him to four games a year ago.

The sophomore who is on schedule to earn his undergraduate degree from Purdue in December initially opted out of the 2020 season in early August.

However, he returned to the Boilermakers program after the Big Ten announced that it would play a shortened, conference-only schedule and implement daily testing protocols for COVID-19.