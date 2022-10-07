Hawkeyes, Illini reach a pivotal point

IOWA CITY – For differing reasons, Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois football game has become a pivotal game for both programs.

Sandwiched between match-ups against Michigan and Ohio State, the Hawkeyes at 3-2 see the 6:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium as a chance to gain a little momentum heading into a midseason bye week on the schedule.

For the Fighting Illini, a chance to follow a lopsided win over preseason Big Ten West Division favorite Wisconsin with a win over an opponent it hasn’t beaten in its last eight tries is an opportunity to further grow the roots of a program off to a 4-1 start.

Second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who missed last season’s game against his alma mater after testing positive for COVID-19, has spent the week working to keep his team’s focus on the future and not on continuing to celebrate last weekend’s success against the Badgers.

“We came here to be ranked. We came here to win championships,’’ Bielema said. “Until we win more consistently over the course of time, that’s the fight that I’m always trying to get through.’’

At Iowa, 24th-year coach Kirk Ferentz wants his team’s energies centered on ramping up the pace of continued improvement.

“We’ve got to grow faster,’’ Ferentz said.

The meter is running. As Iowa reaches the midpoint of its schedule, Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes haven’t come anywhere close to reaching their potential.

“We run that race each and every year,’’ Ferentz said. “… With more guys coming out early and more players coming in early, I think you see younger players on the field. It becomes how well can they utilize the practice snaps they get and how smart and how attentive can they be in meetings because that’s another way to learn.’’

Ferentz sees progress.

He pointed to a situation in the Michigan game where an offensive lineman picked up on something the Wolverines’ defense was playing against the run and reacted the right way to counter it.

“Three weeks ago, he never would have seen it,’’ Ferentz said. “That gives me encouragement, little things like that, the intricacies that take some time, some preparation and study.’’

Illinois, looking to extend a four-game home win streak where it has outscored opponents by an average of 31.7 points per game, will present its own set of challenges.

The Fighting Illini lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing 8.4 points per game, and rank in the top 10 in the country in nine statistical categories.

“Everything you want to be rated up there in, they’re rated up there in,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It’s a good defense.’’

Illinois makes frequent use of run blitzes, creating the potential for big plays if the Hawkeyes pick up on them or big problems if they don’t as Wisconsin found out last week when it gained two rushing yards.

“It comes down to fundamentals, setting up the blocks and making sure we hit the hole hard,’’ Iowa running back Leshon Williams said. “It if’s one man, we’ve got to beat him. If they’re run blitzing like that, there’s not another level back there. So if we get it, it could be a long one.’’

Offensively, national rushing leader Chase Brown leads an Illinois ground game that averages 194.6 yards per game and is complemented by the work of Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback. DeVito’s top target has been former quarterback Isaiah Williams.

An emphasis for Illinois this week will be doing what it was able to do last week against Wisconsin – keep DeVito on his feet.

“He got knocked down 86, 96 times in his last two years at Syracuse, whatever the number was, and I don’t care if you’re a WWE wrestler, nobody likes getting knocked down like that,’’ Bielema said. “We’ve tried to keep him clean, make him play on his feet.’’

That has given the Fighting Illini a chance to push forward, something Bielema said his team must continue to do.

“As good of a win as it was at Wisconsin, they weren’t a ranked opponent, just a good football team like I hope we are,’’ Bielema said.

“We’re a team with tremendous challenges in front of us. Right now, we’re kind of finding our way. We’ve been talking to our players about getting respect, and that’s a great thing, but we’ve got a long way to go.’’

Iowa is searching for the same.

Petras said the Hawkeyes must remain true to who they are if they want to head into the bye week with a win.

The senior uses a baseball analogy to describe it, saying that squeezing a bat as hard as possible will only lead to swinging it too hard and missing making contact with the ball.

“You have to have a great sense of urgency,’’ Petras said. “You have to be completely focused. But at the end of the day, you can’t try too hard because the results won’t go the way you want.’’

The Hawkeyes went into a midseason bye week following a 24-7 loss to Purdue.

“Wasn’t a lot of fun,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell said. “We need to do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.’’