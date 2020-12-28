Hawkeyes' Jackson will pursue NFL draft

Alaric Jackson, a starter in each of the 42 games he played for the University of Iowa football team over the past four seasons, believes he is ready for the next challenge.

The three-time All-Big Ten Conference offensive tackle who returned to the Hawkeyes this fall because he wanted to complete his undergraduate degree and felt he needed additional work to be ready for the next level announced Monday that he is making himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jackson had the option to return to the Hawkeyes for an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is joining receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in choosing not to use the extra year the NCAA has granted all players.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Detroit native announced his decision on social media and began by thanking his mother, Dionne.

“She is the driving force in this and without her I don’t know where I would be,’’ Jackson wrote. “To the University of Iowa and Hawkeye Nation, I want to say thank you for welcoming me with open arms and all of the memories I have been blessed to be a part of.’’