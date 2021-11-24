Hawkeyes' Johnson set for Husker homecoming

“The one thing about him, he just doesn’t seem to be affected by anything thus far, and knock on wood, I hope it stays that way,’’ Ferentz said. “He just seems to go out in games — and he’s the same way in practice — and just concentrates on what he is doing.’’

What Johnson has been doing has been working for the Hawkeyes.

He has caught 16 passes this season for Iowa, averaging a team-leading 20.5 yards per reception while covering 328 yards. His yardage total is the highest on the team for a receiver, trailing only the 425 yards tight end Sam LaPorta has gained on 37 catches.

It’s the type of start to a career that Johnson envisioned when he selected the Hawkeyes over the Cornhuskers in the recruiting process.

He feels comfortable at Iowa, much like his father felt comfortable at Nebraska, and that was what he was hoping for when he reached his college decision.

Johnson said he ultimately selected the Hawkeyes because of a connection he developed with Iowa coaches.