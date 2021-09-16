Hawkeyes' Jones understands Kent State mindset

IOWA CITY — Charlie Jones gets it.
As much as any player on the Iowa football roster, Jones understands the mindset that Kent State will bring to Kinnick Stadium and Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes.
He knows what it’s like to play in the Mid-American Conference and what the chance to compete against a Big Ten team means to the players who will take on Iowa this week.
Jones started his collegiate career in that conference at Buffalo, catching 18 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns and returning 15 kickoffs for an average of 19.3 yards as a freshman in 2018 on a team which reached the conference championship game.
“Playing in the MAC, you learn how good the talent in that league is,’’ Jones said. “There are players in that conference who are as good as the players in the Big Ten and SEC. There are good teams, good coaches.’’
The conference has a history of giving Big Ten programs headaches.
Mid-American Conference teams have won 21 games against Big Ten competition since 2010, earning wins over Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers during that span.
“We’re going to have to be ready to go because we know Kent State will be,’’ Jones said. “When you play in the MAC, you look forward to these opportunities. They’ll come in here with a chip on their shoulder.’’
Jones will attempt to continue to work to make the most of the opportunity he has with the Hawkeyes.
The 6-foot senior from Deerfield, Ill., is part of Iowa’s rotation of receivers and has handled punt and kickoff return responsibilities during the Hawkeyes’ 2-0 start to the season.
The chance to do those things was among the reasons Jones opted to leave Buffalo for the Big Ten following his freshman season.
“I wanted to play against the best of the best every week and I wanted to really challenge myself at the highest level,’’ Jones said. “That’s why l left Buffalo and why I decided to initially walk-on here.’’
After redshirting in 2019 following his transfer, Jones returned punts a year ago for the Hawkeyes and carried the ball twice for gains of 37 yards in Iowa’s win over Michigan State.
His role this season has grown, adding kick return duties and in last week’s game against Iowa State he caught his first touchdown pass as a Hawkeye, wrapping his arms around a 26-yard pass thrown by Spencer Petras.
Jones currently ranks third in the Big Ten in both return categories, averaging 25.2 yards on kick returns and 11.6 yards on punt returns.
He is currently Iowa’s fourth-leading receiver with three catches for 38 yards and his touchdown catch at Jack Trice Stadium is the only one recorded by a Hawkeye receiver through two games this season.
“He’s been a little braggadocious in the receiver room this week. He’s the only one in there to catch a touchdown so far. He made a great play,’’ Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland said.
“It didn’t surprise me that he made the play. The last couple of years he was new to Iowa football and what we saw last week was a little bit of the development he’s made.’’
Jones viewed the catch as a milestone of sorts.
“It was my first receiving touchdown for Iowa and to do it in a game like that, Iowa-Iowa State, that was pretty exciting and it was a play we needed to make at that point in the game,’’ Jones said. “Spencer put the ball right where only I could get it. It was a throw right where it needed to be, a great throw.’’
Jones’ goals for the season include scoring a touchdown on a return as well.
He’s taken an aggressive approach when opportunities have presented themselves and that’s not by accident.
His first priority has been and will remain securing the football and then making a good decision about whether to return the kick or punt.
“You have to have confidence it you hope to do anything on a return. I want to be smart with my decisions, make the right choice. That’s where it begins,’’ Jones said.