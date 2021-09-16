Hawkeyes' Jones understands Kent State mindset

“He’s been a little braggadocious in the receiver room this week. He’s the only one in there to catch a touchdown so far. He made a great play,’’ Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland said.

“It didn’t surprise me that he made the play. The last couple of years he was new to Iowa football and what we saw last week was a little bit of the development he’s made.’’

Jones viewed the catch as a milestone of sorts.

“It was my first receiving touchdown for Iowa and to do it in a game like that, Iowa-Iowa State, that was pretty exciting and it was a play we needed to make at that point in the game,’’ Jones said. “Spencer put the ball right where only I could get it. It was a throw right where it needed to be, a great throw.’’

Jones’ goals for the season include scoring a touchdown on a return as well.

He’s taken an aggressive approach when opportunities have presented themselves and that’s not by accident.

His first priority has been and will remain securing the football and then making a good decision about whether to return the kick or punt.