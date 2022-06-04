Hawkeyes' Jones will be a Boilermaker

After making a name for himself the past two seasons at Iowa, Charlie Jones will catch his next pass and make his next return in a Purdue football uniform.

Selected as the Big Ten returner of the year last season, Jones will use his final season of eligibility next fall with the Boilermakers’ program as a graduate transfer.

According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Jones toured the Purdue campus and visited the school’s football complex on Thursday and has decided to join coach Jeff Brohm’s program.

Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 25 four months after announcing he would not enter this year’s NFL draft and planned to complete his career at Iowa.

He went through spring practices with the Hawkeyes and was listed as a second-team receiver behind senior Nico Ragaini. He also was listed as the starting kickoff and punt returner in the most recent depth chart Iowa released.

Jones becomes the second Hawkeye receiver to join the Boilermakers in the past seven months.

Tyrone Tracy left the Iowa program following the Big Ten Championship Game last season and announced in mid-December he was transferring to Purdue.

The Indianapolis native caught two passes for 60 yards including a 30-yard touchdown reception during Purdue’s spring game.

Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards last season for the Hawkeyes, catching three touchdown passes and ranking second on the team with an average of 15.4 yards per reception.

He made his mark at Iowa in the return game, earning a scholarship following the 2020 season when he returned punts and was a back-up receiver for the Hawkeyes. He joined the program as a walk-on in 2019 after spending his freshman season at Buffalo.

Jones earned first-team all-Big Ten honors as return specialist in each of the past two seasons at Iowa.

He led the conference with an average of 10.5 yards on punt returns in 2020 and averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.4 yards per kickoff return last fall, second in the Big Ten in both categories.

The 285 yards Jones collected on 37 punt returns last season, a total which tops Purdue’s combined team total yardage on punt returns over the last three seasons.

As part of his work, Jones is one three Hawkeyes ever to return a punt and a kick for touchdowns, running a punt back for a score against Michigan State in 2020 and a taking a kickoff 100 yards against Illinois last season.

At Purdue, Jones will be the 10th transfer to join a program which went 9-4 last season and finished in a three-way tie for second behind Iowa in the Big Ten West at 6-3.

