Hawkeyes' Kelly-Martin looks forward, not back

"He came in and played well," Kelly-Martin said. "He’s a lot like I am in how he plays. He’s going to do well here."

Kelly-Martin expects the same of himself.

His work this week on the practice field has been pretty much business as usual.

That includes running through ball security drills with his teammates and working to hold onto the ball whenever a defender is trying to taking it away from him during practice.

"Ball security is something we work hard on," Kelly-Martin said. "It’s something we all know is important and something we don’t take for granted."

Kelly-Martin said he won’t take anything for granted the next chance he gets to have the ball in his hands during a game, either.

"I’m looking forward to getting back out there and doing what I know I can do with the ball," Kelly-Martin said. "I’m looking forward to the next chances I have to show my abilities."

Running backs coach Ladell Betts has encouraged him to remain confident.