Hawkeyes' Kelly-Martin ready for his next run

Ferentz appreciates the steadfast approach Kelly-Martin has displayed while dealing with it all, saying that his attitude has remained good and his leadership has been valuable.

He suspects that all started at home.

“He has a great family that reinforces probably the right messages, I’m guessing,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a team effort by everybody and that’s what differentiates people. Sometimes, it depends on what you’re looking for as far as being a part of a team and doing what you can to help the team first and foremost. Or, is just about your stats and what have you?’’

Kelly-Martin said Ferentz has it figured out correctly.

He credits his upbringing leading to the loyalty he has shown to an Iowa program that has prepared him not only to face the next opponent on the field but to face whatever challenges may be out there in life.

Kelly-Martin said he grew up believing that quitting was the easy way out and he said the support he has received from those around him have made a difference in his continuing to work toward earning his undergraduate degree next May.