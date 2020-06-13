Hawkeyes' Koerner injured in watercraft accident

Iowa football player Jack Koerner suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries Friday night in a watercraft accident at the Lake of the Ozarks.
A returning starting safety who finished second on the team with 81 tackles last season, Koerner was transported by ambulance to the Lakes Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., after a collision between two watercraft.
According to an incident report filed by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Koerner and another individual from his hometown of West Des Moines, were injured when a 2015 Sea-Doo and a 1995 Envision boat collided at 6:25 p.m. at the 4.2-mile marker of Gravois Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The other individual on the Sea-Doo, identified as Cole Coffin, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., and the Sea-Doo was reported to be totaled.
The report indicated both individuals suffered serious injuries. Three people in the Envision were not injured.
Iowa sports information confirmed that the Hawkeye junior was involved in the accident.
In a statement, Iowa indicated that Koerner had completed his first week of voluntary workouts with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City by midday Friday and traveled to mid-Missouri with his father, Gary, where they met several others for what was described as a father-son weekend.
The accident happened shortly after Koerner arrived at the lake.
Initially a walk-on at Iowa following an all-state prep career at West Des Moines Dowling, Koerner emerged in the Iowa secondary last season.
He earned his first career start at free safety in the second game of the season after Kaevon Merriweather suffered a foot injury, and Koerner went on to make 11 starts during the Hawkeyes' 10-3 season.
