Hawkeyes' Koerner injured in watercraft accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa football player Jack Koerner suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries Friday night in a watercraft accident at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A returning starting safety who finished second on the team with 81 tackles last season, Koerner was transported by ambulance to the Lakes Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., after a collision between two watercraft.

According to an incident report filed by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Koerner and another individual from his hometown of West Des Moines, were injured when a 2015 Sea-Doo and a 1995 Envision boat collided at 6:25 p.m. at the 4.2-mile marker of Gravois Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The other individual on the Sea-Doo, identified as Cole Coffin, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., and the Sea-Doo was reported to be totaled.

The report indicated both individuals suffered serious injuries. Three people in the Envision were not injured.

Iowa sports information confirmed that the Hawkeye junior was involved in the accident.