Hawkeyes' Labas prepares for 'whole different animal'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Joe Labas takes his first snap as an Iowa quarterback in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl, one thing is certain.

As satisfied as coaches have been with the progress the redshirt freshman has made during bowl preparations, things won’t be the same as they have been on the practice field for the 6-foot-4 Ohio native who will simultaneously make his college and starting debut for the Hawkeyes in the 11 a.m. matchup against Kentucky at Nissan Stadium.

“We see our defense every day in bowl prep. That’s one thing, but to see Kentucky’s defense is a whole different animal," Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Friday at a news conference at the Opryland Hotel Conference Center.

The equalizer in this equation is that the Wildcats are in the same situation.

Injuries have left Iowa’s Spencer Petras and Kentucky’s Will Levis in an advisory role in this rematch of last season’s Citrus Bowl finale won the by the Wildcats 20-17.

Back-up Alex Padilla’s decision to enter the transfer portal thrust Labas into the starting role for the Hawkeyes while Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has said he expects redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, true freshman Destin Wade or Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan to all take snaps in the game.

Sheron started in place of Levis against South Carolina earlier in the season but coaches have praised Wade, who has not seen any game action, for his work on the practice field prior to the bowl.

“The first thing you have to look for is command, the guy that can operate the offense and move the football," Stoops said Friday. “It’s going to be a great challenge with the Hawkeyes. They do a great job defensively. It’s going to be a great challenge."

Both Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Stoops agree that this game will likely be determined by more than the play of a couple of young quarterbacks cutting their collegiate teeth.

Ferentz said improved consistency from the Hawkeye offensive line and productive games from Iowa’s running backs, receivers and tight ends will contribute to whatever level of success Labas enjoys.

Stoops echoed those same thoughts.

“Both of us, we’re going to play a quarterback that’s inexperienced. We’ll see where it goes," Stoops said. “I think both of us will tell you it’s very important to play well around them."

Ferentz said that as much as anything will help take pressure off of any new starter under center.

He believes Labas has made strides over the past three weeks since being elevated from running plays for the scout team to taking over for Petras, whose arm is still in a sling as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum.

“Joe, he’s really been great. It was a little scary at the front end. That’s where the volume of having a chance to get on the field and do work … the reality is the threes and fours don’t take many snaps during the year," Ferentz said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever gone into a game where our one and twos are gone, not on the roster."

Ferentz likes the way Labas has taken on the challenge, but acknowledges that the vibe on the practice field differs from what he will experience in the game.

“Fortunately, we had an extended period of time here and the last two weeks Joe has really done a lot of good things. It seems like he’s more comfortable," Ferentz said. “That said, it’s still his first play in college football. Maybe we’ll have (Jack) Campbell hit him in the locker room a couple of times, loosen him up a bit."

Brian Ferentz points out that Labas, an early enrollee following his prep career at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in suburban Cleveland, has spent two full seasons in the Iowa program.

“There’s a knowledge there. You’re not starting from scratch," the Iowa offensive coordinator said. “Like anyone else, you want to tailor what you’re doing to the player’s strengths and Joe has some different strengths and you incorporate those into what you do."

Brad White’s job is to figure all of that out.

As Kentucky’s fifth-year defensive coordinator, White shied away from saying whether the Wildcats will take an aggressive approach to making Labas uncomfortable or whether they will attempt to first dissect how Iowa is utilizing him.

Like his Iowa peer, Phil Parker, White has spent a lot of time watching tape of Labas compete at the high school level trying to figure out what wrinkles Iowa coaches may have added for Labas.

“When you play a younger quarterback and have decent tight ends, running backs and an offensive line that can create movement, you do what it takes to put the quarterback in a position to be successful," White said. “We expect to see the best out of (Labas) knowing that we may have to adapt to what we’re seeing."

With the possibility of seeing three quarterbacks on the other side of the ball and little to no college tape to work with, Parker said Iowa’s objectives will be centered on fundamentals.

“I think they’re only going to let them have 11 guys on the field so we’ll build around our base defense," Parker said. “We talk all the time about alignment, keys and responsibilities and those will be the three biggest things for us, just like they are in any other game."

Kirk Ferentz said the key for Labas is for him to simply go out and play.

“He’s a competitor. He’s tough," Ferentz said. "I’m sure he’s going to do a great job for us."