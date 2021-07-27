Hawkeyes land 2024 in-state linebacker

A versatile in-state athlete who grew up wanting to play for Iowa will get the chance to do just that.

Cam Buffington, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Winfield-Mount Union, announced Monday night that he has verbally committed to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

The decision followed Buffington’s second visit to the Iowa campus in as many months.

Hawkeye coaches offered Buffington a scholarship after watching him work at a camp in June, and Buffington chose to accept the offer after attending the Hawkeyes’ annual recruiting tailgater on Sunday.

After informing Iowa coaches of his decision to become the second member of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, he made his decision public on social media.

"Excited to announce that I committed to the University of Iowa after a great visit," Buffington wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo taken over the weekend in an Iowa uniform and one that showed a much younger Buffington wearing a Hawkeye uniform as a Halloween costume.