Hawkeyes land 2024 in-state linebacker

A versatile in-state athlete who grew up wanting to play for Iowa will get the chance to do just that.
Cam Buffington, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Winfield-Mount Union, announced Monday night that he has verbally committed to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.
The decision followed Buffington’s second visit to the Iowa campus in as many months.
Hawkeye coaches offered Buffington a scholarship after watching him work at a camp in June, and Buffington chose to accept the offer after attending the Hawkeyes’ annual recruiting tailgater on Sunday.
After informing Iowa coaches of his decision to become the second member of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, he made his decision public on social media.
"Excited to announce that I committed to the University of Iowa after a great visit," Buffington wrote on Twitter on Monday night.
The announcement was accompanied by a photo taken over the weekend in an Iowa uniform and one that showed a much younger Buffington wearing a Hawkeye uniform as a Halloween costume.
The Iowa offer was the only Buffington had received from a college program as he prepares for his sophomore season with the eight-man football program at Winfield-Mount Union, where he demonstrated his abilities on both sides of the ball at the varsity level as a freshman for a team which finished 4-4.
Buffington recorded 50.5 tackles and one interception last fall for the Wolves on defense.
On offense, he carried the ball 114 times for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns in addition to catching four passes for 73 yards and two scores.
He was also awarded third-team all-state recognition as a punter at the eight-player level by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
In addition to his efforts in football, Buffington was also one of the top freshmen basketball players in Class 1A, averaging 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds last season. He was also the top sprinter and a state qualifier in the long jump for the track team at Winfield-Mount Union.
Buffington is the second player to announce intentions to be part of Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class.
Cody Fox, an offensive lineman from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa, announced his commitment in June.