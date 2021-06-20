Hawkeyes land 2024 line recruit

While Iowa’s 2022 football recruiting class is far from finished, the Hawkeyes have secured their first commitment from a player who will be part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Cody Fox, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman who recently completed his freshman year at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa, informed Iowa coaches on Saturday that he would follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Taylor, and become a Hawkeye.

“Committed! Proud and grateful to be a Hawkeye!” Fox wrote in announcing his verbal commitment on social media on Saturday night.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz gave Fox a scholarship offer on June 5 after he attended a camp in Iowa City and Fox returned to campus Saturday to inform Ferentz of his decision.

The first player to be part of Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class was joined by his parents and other family members as he told the Iowa coach he planned to become a Hawkeye.

He then publicly announced his decision on Twitter, posting pictures of himself surrounded by family members and Ferentz as well as an image of himself with Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett.