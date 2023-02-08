With Jack Campbell and Seth Benson completing their collegiate careers, Iowa added an experienced linebacker to its football program Wednesday.

Nick Jackson, a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection who has topped 100 tackles for Virginia in each of the last three seasons, announced on social media that he has committed to become part of the Hawkeye program this fall.

"Excited to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa!" Jackson wrote on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Atlanta native who was selected as the Cavaliers' defensive most valuable player last fall led the ACC in tackles in each of the past two seasons.

He entered the transfer portal in December, but did not immediately rule out a return to Virginia. He announced Sunday on social media that he would be leaving the Cavaliers' program for his senior season.

"It has been an honor to represent UVA football. I am forever in debt. (Charlottesville) will always be home for me. I can't thank you all enough for the past four years of support as I move on to the next chapter," Jackson wrote.

He wrote that one week after making his official visit to Iowa, where he attended the Hawkeyes' nationally-televised women's basketball game against Nebraska.

Jackson also considered offers from Oklahoma, LSU and Auburn in addition to Iowa.

He arrives at Iowa after recording 354 tackles over the past four seasons for Virginia, including 20 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.

Jackson was voted as one of five permanent captains for the 2022 Cavaliers after recording an ACC-best 104 tackles in 10 games. His average of 10.4 stops per game ranked ninth nationally. He also recorded five sacks last fall.

He made starting debut for Virginia in 2019, playing in 14 games and starting in two as a true freshman.

Jackson finished second in the ACC with 105 tackles in 2020 and led the conference with 117 stops as a junior in 2021.

The first defensive player Iowa has picked up in the transfer portal this offseason, Jackson arrives at a time when the Hawkeyes have a need at linebacker.

Campbell, the 2022 Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker, and Benson have graduated and Jestin Jacobs, an early-season starter last fall before he was injured, has transferred to Oregon.

Jay Higgins, a one-game starter last fall who recorded 39 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks, is Iowa's most experienced returning linebacker.