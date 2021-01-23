Hawkeyes land Florida lineman

Growing up as the son of a nine-year NFL veteran who continues to work in the game, football has always been a part of life for Michael Myslinski.

Saturday, Myslinski became a part of the Iowa football program.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound center from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to sign with the Hawkeyes next month on Twitter, becoming the 18th member of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.

A one-time Texas commit who re-opened his recruitment in December, Myslinski ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Michigan State and Maryland.

In announcing his decision, Myslinski said that opportunity started at home.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for pushing me to become the athlete and man I am," Myslinski wrote. "I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without you guys. I especially want to thank my dad and my older brother, Thomas, for training me every day and showing me what hard work and dedication truly are."

Myslinski is the son of Tom Myslinski, who played on the offensive line for Tennessee before being drafted by the Cowboys in 1992 and embarking on a nine-year NFL career.