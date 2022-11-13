Hawkeyes land Florida receiver

Iowa addressed an area of need when Florida wide receiver Jarriett Buie Jr. became the 20th player to commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

Buie, the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jarriett Buie, announced on social media plans to sign with Iowa during the December signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Buie plays for defending Florida Class 6A champion Tampa Jesuit, the same high school program that produced former Hawkeye defensive back Dane Belton.

He selected Iowa from a collection of a dozen programs who offered him scholarships, including Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, West Virginia and the South Florida program his father played for at the college level.

Buie visited the Iowa campus on the weekend of Oct. 29, watching the Hawkeyes defeat Northwestern.

In 10 games this season, Buie caught 33 passes for 505 yards for Tampa Jesuit while averaging 25.7 yards on three kickoff returns and 40 yards on two punt returns.

As a junior, he was part of a team that finished 15-0. Buie caught 32 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns during that unbeaten season.

Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports, Buie is the second receiver to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in this recruiting cycle.

Alex Mota, a 6-1, 175-pound senior from Marion, Iowa, committed to the Hawkeyes in February.

Iowa is looking to rebuild depth in its receiving corps following the transfer of Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. to Purdue within the past year.

Injuries have impacted the position group throughout the current season.

Senior Nico Ragaini has missed two two games, sophomore Keagan Johnson has been out nine games, sophomore Diante Vines sidelined for six and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht and sophomore Arland Bruce IV both have missed one game.