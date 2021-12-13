Hawkeyes land four-star QB prospect

In addition to collecting signatures on at least a dozen letters of intent from 2022 recruits on Wednesday, the Iowa football program collected a commitment Monday from a four-star quarterback who will be part of its 2023 recruiting class.
Marco Lainez, a New Jersey native who ranks among the top 20 quarterback prospects in the Class of 2023, announced Monday that he plans to join the Hawkeyes.
In a decision announced on social media, Lainez thanked family and friends for their support and his coaches “for investing your time and developing me into the player and student of the game I have become.’’
He went on to thank his teammates, and then concluded, “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback led The Hun School in Princeton, N.J. to a 9-0 record this fall as a junior.
He completed 93-of-116 passes for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.
Lainez also has the ability to run the football, gaining 451 yards on 41 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Those abilities led both Rivals and 247Sports to rank Lainez as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale. Rivals ranks him as the 13th-best pro-style quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class while 247Sports has Lainez listed as its 18th-best quarterback prospect in this year’s junior class.
He visited Iowa for its Nov. 20 game against Illinois, renewing acquaintances with Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras and Nate Stanley that weekend.
All three have spent time working with Tony Racioppi, the quarterback coach at the Test Football Academy.
The New Jersey-based academy offers programs which offers individual training for players at all positions for the next level of competition in their careers.
Lainez was introduced there with both Petras and Stanley.
In addition to visiting Iowa, Lainez visited Michigan State the following week for its game against Penn State.
He held a scholarship offer from the Spartans as well as offers from Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton and West Virginia before selecting Iowa.
Lainez is the third high school player to verbally commit to be part of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.
Iowa picked up previous commitments from two in-state players, linebacker Ben Keuter of Iowa City High and defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk.