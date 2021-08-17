Hawkeyes land four-star running back

He had his pick of nearly three dozen power-five programs, but Jaziun Patterson found what he was looking for at Iowa.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Deerfield Beach, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeye football program Tuesday night on a radio broadcast in his hometown.
"Of all my visits I went on, there was a different vibe. The people at Iowa were different from the other places," Patterson said in joining four prep teammates in announcing college decisions on the Tony Sands Show prior to the start of their senior seasons at Deerfield Beach High School.
He said he realized shortly after a visit to the Iowa campus that he knew where he wanted to play in college.
"The people there felt like family," said Patterson, ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale. "The whole atmosphere was family. That was big."
With returning Big Ten running back of the year Tyler Goodson preparing for his junior season at Iowa, Patterson also mentioned that the potential for playing time early in his college career was attractive.
Patterson was recruited by former Hawkeye and first-year Iowa assistant Ladell Betts, who was familiar with Patterson as he worked as a high school coach in south Florida before joining the Iowa staff in March.
He visited the Iowa campus during a recruiting event on July 25, a little over a week after he had received a scholarship offer from Hawkeye coaches.
Patterson ultimately selected Iowa from a "top-10" list of finalists that included Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
His collection of offers also included Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah, among others.
Named by the Sun-Sentinel in south Florida as a first-team all-Broward County selection on its Class 6A-8A team, Patterson rushed 63 times for 511 yards and seven touchdowns last season for a 5-1 team.
In addition to the four-star rating, Rivals ranks Patterson as the 17th-best running back prospect in the nation and the 32nd-best player at any position in Florida’s prep 2022 senior class.
Patterson is rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect.
He is the first running back and the ninth player overall to verbally commit to sign with Iowa in December, the first time players in the Class of 2022 recruiting class can make their commitments official.