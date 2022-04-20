Hawkeyes land in-state linebacker

Iowa’s 2024 football recruiting class continues to be homegrown.

The Hawkeyes picked up their third verbal commitment from an Iowa high school prospect on Tuesday when linebacker Derek Weisskopf of Williamsburg informed coach Kirk Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace that he wanted to play for Iowa.

Weisskopf announced his decision publicly Wednesday on social media in one word, “Committed.’’

He delivered his decision in person after attending one of the Hawkeyes’ spring practices and it came one week after Ferentz offered the versatile 6-foot-3, 205-pound a scholarship during a previous visit to campus.

Weisskopf used a recent spring break to visit all four programs which had offered him scholarships.

In addition to Iowa, he also visited Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin before settling on the Hawkeyes.

Weisskopf had a productive sophomore season on the football field for a Williamsburg team which finished 8-4 and reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs.

He recorded a team-leading 80 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble for the Raiders.

Weisskopf also caught 23 passes for 372 and five touchdowns and rushed 11 times 41 yards on offense and averaged 21.5 yards on two kickoff returns.

He averaged 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in basketball and in track currently shares the top high jump in the state with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches at an indoor meet hosted by Decorah at the University of Dubuque.

In Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class, Weisskopf is joined by outside linebacker Cam Buffington of Winfield-Mount Union and offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan,

