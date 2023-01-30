Hawkeyes land Indiana tight end, Illinois lineman

An Indiana tight end who played high school football for the first time last fall and an Illinois offensive lineman from the Class of 2024 have accepted offers to join the Iowa program.

Grant Leeper, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne announced on social media Monday that he will join the Hawkeyes on a grayshirt scholarship.

Leeper will pay his own way to attend Iowa for the fall semester and will then join the football program and be placed on scholarship for the spring semester in 2024.

Iowa's second commitment Monday came from Josh Janowski, a 6-3, 270-pound center and guard from Lincoln Way East High School in Frankfort, Ill.

Janowski was offered a scholarship by Iowa last week announced Monday he had selected the Hawkeyes.

"Proud and grateful to be a Hawkeye,'' Janowski wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter.

Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by Rivals, he selected Iowa over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo and had been receiving recruiting interest from Illinois and Northwestern.

Janowski is the sixth player to commit to Iowa's 2024 recruiting class and is the second offensive lineman in the group, joining Cody Fox of East Buchanan.

Leeper accepted his offer after making an official visit to Iowa on Saturday and Sunday. He previously made an official visit in November, attending the Hawkeyes' win over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.

"Committed to TEU,'' Leeper wrote on his Twitter account, referencing Iowa's reputation as Tight End University for the number of top-level players it has developed at the position.

Leeper has been a standout basketball player throughout his high school career at Homestead, starting at power forward, but played football for the first time since elementary school last fall and thrived.

He earned all-conference honors after 27 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports on a five-star scale, Leeper attracted considerable attention as a football recruit following a productive senior season.

He selected Iowa over a grayshirt offer from Indiana as well as offers from Wake Forest, Army, Navy, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Youngstown State and Eastern Illinois.

Leeper is the third current high school senior tight end to commit to the Hawkeyes.

Zach Ortwerth, a 6-4, 225-pound St. Louis native who played at University High School, signed a letter of intent during the December early signing period while 6-3, 235-pound Jalyn Thompson of West Des Moines Dowling will join Iowa as a preferred walk-on.

Iowa also has added two transfer tight ends to its roster. Erick All, who earned all-Big Ten honors for Michigan, began training at Iowa earlier this month as did Hayden Large, a preferred walk-on transfer from Dordt.