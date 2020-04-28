Hawkeyes land Kansas City player of the year

Iowa’s latest football recruiting catch is an award-winning high school quarterback who likely will follow in his father's footsteps by shifting to wide receiver in college.

Arland Bruce IV, the recipient of the Thomas A. Simone Award last fall as the high school football player of the year in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday that he had committed to the Hawkeye program.

The son of a former Minnesota receiver who spent all but two of his 10 years in professional football in the Canadian Football League became the 13th member of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class and the fourth player to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes in the past week.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be in this position," Bruce wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter. "After a very thorough discussion with my family, I am excited to announce I’m committed to the University of Iowa."

Bruce selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He was also attracting recent attention from Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior from Olathe North High School in Kansas was recruited by Iowa as a receiver but displayed enough athleticism last fall to be looked at as a possibility at a number of positions at the college level.