Hawkeyes land Kansas City player of the year

Iowa’s latest football recruiting catch is an award-winning high school quarterback who likely will follow in his father's footsteps by shifting to wide receiver in college.
Arland Bruce IV, the recipient of the Thomas A. Simone Award last fall as the high school football player of the year in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday that he had committed to the Hawkeye program.
The son of a former Minnesota receiver who spent all but two of his 10 years in professional football in the Canadian Football League became the 13th member of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class and the fourth player to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes in the past week.
"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be in this position," Bruce wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter. "After a very thorough discussion with my family, I am excited to announce I’m committed to the University of Iowa."
Bruce selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He was also attracting recent attention from Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior from Olathe North High School in Kansas was recruited by Iowa as a receiver but displayed enough athleticism last fall to be looked at as a possibility at a number of positions at the college level.
He quarterbacked Olathe North to a 10-3 record and a spot in the Kansas Class 6A state championship game, rushing for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns in addition to passing for 404 yards and five scores.
Bruce ran for three of those touchdowns in the state title game, a 63-26 loss to defending champion Derby.
Named as the Sunflower League player of the year, Bruce was chosen by the Topeka Capital-Journal to a top-11 spot on its Top 33 all-state team.
He was also chosen by the Kansas City Football Coaches Association as the winner of the Simone Award, selected by a panel of coaches and media members as the top prep player in the Kansas City area.
His father, Arland Bruce III, won the same honor in 1995 before going on to compete at Minnesota and playing professionally, spending eight seasons in the CFL in addition to brief stints with the Chiefs and 49ers in the NFL.
Arland Bruce IV is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. Rivals ranks him as the second-best prospect in Kansas high schools in the Class of 2021, while 247Sports ranks him third.
He is the first receiver to announce intentions to sign with Iowa during the current recruiting cycle and the second from the Kansas City-area, following offensive lineman Beau Stephens’ commitment last week.
